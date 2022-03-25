Durable Objects

Durable Objects are available to anyone with a Workers paid subscription. You can enable them for your account in the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link by navigating to “Workers” and opting in to pricing.

Durable Objects provide low-latency coordination and consistent storage for the Workers platform. A given namespace can support essentially unlimited Durable Objects, with each Object having access to a transactionally consistent key-value storage API.

Durable Objects consist of two components: a class that defines a template for creating Durable Objects and a Workers script that instantiates and uses those Durable Objects. The class and the Workers script are linked together with a binding.

​​ Durable Object class definition

export class DurableObject { constructor ( state , env ) { } async fetch ( request ) { } }

state Passed from the runtime to provide access to the Durable Object’s storage as well as various metadata about the Object.

state.id DurableObjectId The ID of this Durable Object. It can be converted into a hex string using its .toString() method.

state.waitUntil While waitUntil is available within a Durable Object, it has no effect. Refer to Durable Object Lifespan for more information.

state.storage Contains methods for accessing persistent storage via the transactional storage API. Refer to Transactional Storage API for a detailed reference.

state.blockConcurrencyWhile(callbackFunction()) Promise Executes callback() (which may be async ) while blocking any other events from being delivered to the object until the callback completes. This allows you to execute some code that performs I/O (such as a fetch() ) with the guarantee that the object’s state will not unexpectedly change as a result of concurrent events. All events that were not explicitly initiated as part of the callback itself will be blocked. This includes not only new incoming requests, but also responses to outgoing requests (such as fetch() ) that were initiated outside of the callback. Once the callback completes, these events will be delivered. state.blockConcurrencyWhile() is especially useful within the constructor of your Object to perform initialization that must occur before any requests are delivered. If the callback throws an exception, the Object will be terminated and reset. This ensures that the Object cannot be left stuck in an uninitialized state if something fails unexpectedly. To avoid this behavior, wrap the body of your callback in a try / catch block to ensure it cannot throw an exception. The value returned by the callback becomes the value returned by blockConcurrencyWhile() itself.

env Contains environment bindings configured for the Worker script, such as KV namespaces, secrets, and other Durable Object namespaces. Note that in traditional Workers (not using Modules syntax), these same bindings appear as global variables within the Workers script. Workers that export Durable Object classes always use the Modules syntax and have bindings delivered to the constructor rather than placed in global variables.



​​ Durable Object lifespan

A Durable Object remains active until all asynchronous I/O, including Promises, within the Durable Object has resolved. This is true for all HTTP and/or WebSocket connections, except for failure scenarios, which may include unhandled runtime exceptions or exceeding the CPU limit .

From a Workers perspective, this is similar to enqueuing tasks with FetchEvent.waitUntil . For example, in order to send a POST request without delaying a Response , a Worker script may include the following code:

worker.mjs export default { fetch ( req , env , ctx ) { ctx . waitUntil ( fetch ( 'https://.../logs' , { method : 'POST' , body : JSON . stringify ( { url : req . url , } ) , } ) ) ; return new Response ( 'OK' ) ; } , } ;

The same functionality can be achieved in a Durable Object, simply by omitting the call to ctx.waitUntil() for the POST request. The request will complete before the Durable Object exits:

durable.mjs export class Example { fetch ( req ) { fetch ( 'https://.../logs' , { method : 'POST' , body : JSON . stringify ( { url : req . url , } ) , } ) ; return new Response ( 'OK' ) ; } }

A Durable Object may be evicted from memory any time, causing a loss of all transient (in-memory) state. To persistently store state your Durable Object might need in the future, use the Transactional Storage API.

A Durable Object is given 30 seconds of additional CPU time for every request it processes, including WebSocket messages. In the absence of failures, in-memory state should not be reset after less than 30 seconds of inactivity.

​​ Transactional storage API

The transactional storage API is accessible via the state.storage object passed to the Durable Object constructor.

Each method is implicitly wrapped inside a transaction, such that its results are atomic and isolated from all other storage operations, even when accessing multiple key-value pairs.

get(keystring, optionsObject ) Promise<any> Retrieves the value associated with the given key. The type of the returned value will be whatever was previously written for the key, or undefined if the key does not exist.



Supported options: allowConcurrencyboolean By default, the system will pause delivery of I/O events to the object while a storage operation is in progress, in order to avoid unexpected race conditions. Pass allowConcurrency: true to opt out of this behavior and allow concurrent events to be delivered. noCacheboolean If true, then the key/value will not be inserted into the in-memory cache. If the key is already in the cache, the cached value will be returned, but its last-used time will not be updated. Use this when you expect this key will not be used again in the near future. This flag is only a hint: it will never change the semantics of your code, but it may affect performance.

get(keysArray<string>, optionsObject) Promise<Map<string, any» Retrieves the values associated with each of the provided keys. The type of each returned value in the Map External link icon Open external link will be whatever was previously written for the corresponding key. Any keys that do not exist will be omitted from the result Map. Supports up to 128 keys at a time.



Supported options: Same as get(key, options) , above.

put(keystring, valueany, optionsObject ) Promise Stores the value and associates it with the given key. The value can be any type supported by the structured clone algorithm External link icon Open external link , which is true of most types. Keys are limited to a max size of 2048 bytes and values are limited to 128 KiB (131072 bytes).



Supported options: allowUnconfirmedboolean By default, the system will pause outgoing network messages from the Durable Object until all previous writes have been confirmed flushed to disk. In the unlikely event that the write fails, the system will reset the Object, discard all outgoing messages, and respond to any clients with errors instead. This way, Durable Objects can continue executing in parallel with a write operation, without having to worry about prematurely confirming writes, because it is impossible for any external party to observe the Object’s actions unless the write actually succeeds. However, this does mean that after any write, subsequent network messages may be slightly delayed. Some applications may consider it acceptable to communicate on the basis of unconfirmed writes and may prefer to allow network traffic immediately. In this case, set allowUnconfirmed to true to opt out of the default behavior. Refer to this blog post for an in-depth discussion External link icon Open external link . noCacheboolean If true, then the key/value will be discarded from memory as soon as it has completed writing to disk. Use this when you expect this key will not be used again in the near future. This flag is only a hint: it will never change the semantics of your code, but it may affect performance. In particular, if you get() the key before the write to disk has completed, the copy from the write buffer will be returned, thus ensuring consistency with the latest call to put() .

Automatic write coalescing If you invoke put() (or delete() ) multiple times without performing any await s in the meantime, the operations will automatically be combined and submitted atomically. That is, even in the case of a machine failure, either all of the writes will have been stored to disk or none of them will have. Write buffer behavior The put() method returns a Promise , but most applications can discard this promise without await ing it. The Promise usually completes immediately, because put() writes to an in-memory write buffer that is flushed to disk asynchronously. However, if an application performs a very large number of put() s without waiting for any I/O, the write buffer could theoretically grow large enough to cause the isolate to exceed its 128MB memory limit. To avoid this scenario, such applications should await the Promise s returned by put() . The system will then apply backpressure onto the application, slowing it down so that the write buffer has time to flush. Note that these await s will disable automatic write coalescing. put(entriesObject, optionsObject ) Promise Takes an Object and stores each of its keys and values to storage. Each value can be any type supported by the structured clone algorithm External link icon Open external link , which is true of most types. Supports up to 128 key-value pairs at a time. Each key is limited to a maximum size of 2048 bytes and each value is limited to 128 KiB (131072 bytes). Supported options: Same as put(key, value, options) , above.

delete(keystring) Promise<boolean> Deletes the key and associated value. Returns true if the key existed or false if it did not. Supported options: Same as put() , above.

delete(keysArray<string>, optionsObject ) Promise<number> Deletes the provided keys and their associated values. Returns a count of the number of key-value pairs deleted. Supported options: Same as put() , above.

list() Promise<Map<string, any» Returns all keys and values associated with the current Durable Object in ascending lexicographic sorted order. The type of each returned value in the Map External link icon Open external link will be whatever was previously written for the corresponding key. Be aware of how much data may be stored in your Durable Object before calling this version of list without options because all the data will be loaded into the Durable Object’s memory, potentially hitting its limit . If that is a concern, pass options to list as documented below.

list(optionsObject) Promise<Map<string, any» Returns keys associated with the current Durable Object according to the parameters in the provided options object. Supported options: startstring Key at which the list results should start, inclusive. endstring Key at which the list results should end, exclusive. prefixstring Restricts results to only include key-value pairs whose keys begin with the prefix. reverseboolean If true, return results in descending lexicographic order instead of the default ascending order. limitnumber Maximum number of key-value pairs to return. allowConcurrencyboolean Same as the option to get() , above. noCacheboolean Same as the option to get() , above.

transaction(closureFunction(txn)) Promise Runs the sequence of storage operations called on txn in a single transaction that either commits successfully or aborts. Deprecated Explicit transactions are no longer necessary. Any series of write operations with no intervening await will automatically be submitted atomically, and the system will prevent concurrent events from executing while await ing a read operation (unless you use allowConcurrency: true ). Therefore, a series of reads followed by a series of writes (with no other intervening I/O) are automatically atomic and behave like a transaction. txn Provides access to the put() , get() , delete() and list() methods documented above to run in the current transaction context. In order to get transactional behavior within a transaction closure, you must call the methods on the txn object instead of on the top-level state.storage object.



Also supports a rollback() function that ensures any changes made during the transaction will be rolled back rather than committed. After rollback() is called, any subsequent operations on the txn object will fail with an exception. rollback() takes no parameters and returns nothing to the caller.

deleteAll() Promise Deletes all keys and associated values, effectively deallocating all storage used by the Durable Object. In the event of a failure while the deleteAll() operation is still in flight, it may be that only a subset of the data is properly deleted. Supported options: Same as put() , above.



​​ fetch() handler method

The system calls the fetch() method of a Durable Object namespace when an HTTP request is sent to the Object. These requests are not sent from the public Internet, but from other Workers using a Durable Object namespace binding .

The method takes a Request as the parameter and returns a Response (or a Promise for a Response ).

If the method fails with an uncaught exception, the exception will be thrown into the calling Worker that made the fetch() request.

​​ Accessing a Durable Object from a Worker

To access a Durable Object from a Worker, you must first configure the Worker with a binding for a Durable Object namespace. The namespace is, in turn, configured to use a particular class and controls access to instances of that class.

Namespace bindings have two jobs: generating Object IDs and connecting to Objects.

​​ Generating IDs randomly

let id = OBJECT_NAMESPACE . newUniqueId ( ) ;

The newUniqueId() method on a Durable Object namespace creates a new Object ID randomly. This method will never return the same ID twice, and thus, it is guaranteed that the Object does not yet exist and has never existed at the time the method returns.

When generating an ID randomly, you need to store the ID somewhere in order to be able to reach the same object again in the future. You could, for example, store the ID in Workers KV, in an external database, or in a cookie in the user’s browser.

Unique IDs are unguessable, therefore they can be used in URL-based access control.

To store the ID in external storage, use its .toString() method to convert it into a hexadecimal string and OBJECT_NAMESPACE.idFromString() to convert the string back into an ID later.

​​ Restricting objects to a jurisdiction

Durable Objects can be created so that they only run and store data within a specific jurisdiction to comply with local regulations. You must specify the jurisdiction when generating the Durable Object’s ID.

let id = OBJECT_NAMESPACE . newUniqueId ( { jurisdiction : 'eu' } ) ;

The jurisdiction option for the newUniqueId() method creates a new Object ID that will only run and persist data within the European Union. The jurisdiction feature is useful for building applications that are compliant with regulations such as the GDPR External link icon Open external link . Jurisdiction constraints can only be used with IDs created by newUniqueId() and are not currently compatible with IDs created by idFromName(name) . ID logging Object IDs will be logged outside of the EU even if you specify a jurisdiction.

Your Workers may still access Objects constrained to a jurisdiction from anywhere in the world. The jurisdiction constraint only controls where the Durable Object itself runs and persists data. Consider using Regional Services External link icon Open external link to control the regions from which Cloudflare responds to requests.

The only jurisdiction currently supported is eu (the European Union). Unique IDs perform best When you construct a new unique ID, the system knows that the same ID will not be generated by another Worker running on the other side of the world at the same time. Therefore, the Object can be instantiated nearby without waiting for any round-the-world synchronization. Whenever you have a convenient place to store the ID, it is recommended to use randomly-generated IDs for best performance.

​​ Deriving IDs from names

let id = OBJECT_NAMESPACE . idFromName ( name ) ;

name string The Object name, an arbitrary string from which the ID is derived.



This method derives a unique object ID from the given name string. It will always return the same ID when given the same name as input. Name-derived IDs require global lookups at creation The first time you access a Durable Object based on an ID derived from a name, the system does not know anything about the Object. It is possible that a Worker on the opposite side of the world could have coincidentally decided to access the same Object at the same time. To guarantee that only one instance of the Object is created worldwide, the system must check whether the Object has been created anywhere else. Due to the inherent limit of the speed of light, this round-the-world check can take up to a few hundred milliseconds. After this check, the Object will be instantiated near where it was first requested. After the object has been accessed the first time, location information will be cached around the world so that subsequent lookups can be faster.

​​ Parsing previously-created IDs from strings

let id = OBJECT_NAMESPACE . idFromString ( hexId ) ;

hexId string An ID string constructed by calling the .toString() method of an existing ID.



This method parses an ID that was previously stringified. This is useful in particular with IDs created using newUniqueId() , as these IDs need to be stored somewhere, probably as a string.

A stringified object ID is a 64-digit hexadecimal number. However, not all 64-digit hex numbers are valid IDs. This method will throw if it is passed an ID that was not originally created by newUniqueId() or idFromName() . It will also throw if the ID was originally created for a different namespace.

​​ Obtaining an Object stub

let stub = OBJECT_NAMESPACE . get ( id ) ;

id DurableObjectId An ID constructed using newUniqueId() , idFromName() , or idFromString() on this namespace.



This method constructs an Object stub, which is a local client that provides access to a remote Durable Object.

If the remote Object does not already exist, it will be created. Thus, there will always be an Object accessible from the stub.

This method always returns the stub immediately, before it has connected to the remote object. This allows you to begin making requests to the object right away, without waiting for a network round trip.

​​ Object stubs

A Durable Object stub is a client object used to send requests to a remote Durable Object.

A stub is created using OBJECT_NAMESPACE.get(id) (above).

Stubs implement E-order semantics. When you make multiple calls to the same stub, it is guaranteed that the calls will be delivered to the remote Object in the order in which you made them. This ordering guarantee often makes many distributed programming problems easier. However, there is a cost: due to random network disruptions or other transient issues, a stub may become disconnected from its remote Object. Once a stub is disconnected, it is permanently broken, and all in-flight calls and future calls will fail with exceptions. To make new requests to the Durable Object, you must call OBJECT_NAMESPACE.get(id) again to get a new stub, keeping in mind that there are no ordering guarantees between requests to the new stub versus the old one. If ordering is not a concern, you can create a new stub for every request. E-order E-order is a concept deriving from the E distributed programming language External link icon Open external link . E-order is implemented by the Cap’n Proto External link icon Open external link distributed object-capability RPC protocol, which Cloudflare Workers uses for internal communications.

​​ Sending HTTP requests

let response = await stub . fetch ( request ) ; let response = await stub . fetch ( url , options ) ;

The fetch() method of a stub has the exact same signature as the global fetch . However, instead of sending an HTTP request to the Internet, the request is always sent to the Durable Object to which the stub points.

Any uncaught exceptions thrown by the Durable Object’s fetch() handler will be propagated to the caller’s fetch() promise.

​​ Listing Durable Objects

The Cloudflare REST API supports retrieving a list of Durable Objects External link icon Open external link within a namespace and a list of namespaces External link icon Open external link associated with an account.