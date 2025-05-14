Conditionally enforce Turnstile
This tutorial explains how to conditionally enforce Turnstile based on the incoming request, such as a pre-shared secret in a header or a specific IP address.
You may have setups such as automation that cannot load or run the Turnstile challenge. Using
HTMLRewriter, this tutorial will demonstrate how to conditionally handle the client-side widget and siteverify API when specific criteria are met.
This tutorial will modify the existing Turnstile demo ↗ to conditionally remove the existing
script and widget container elements.
We will exit early in our validation if the same logic we used to remove the client-side elements is present.
With these changes, Turnstile will not be enforced on requests with the header
x-bypass-turnstile: VerySecretValue present.
After running
npm run dev in the project folder, you can test the changes by running the following command:
Was this helpful?
- Resources
- API
- New to Cloudflare?
- Products
- Sponsorships
- Open Source
- Support
- Help Center
- System Status
- Compliance
- GDPR
- Company
- cloudflare.com
- Our team
- Careers
- 2025 Cloudflare, Inc.
- Privacy Policy
- Terms of Use
- Report Security Issues
- Trademark
-