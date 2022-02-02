Functions reference
The Cloudflare Rules language provides functions for manipulating and validating values in an expression:
- Transformation functions manipulate values extracted from an HTTP request.
- The HMAC validation function tests the validity of an HMAC token. Use it to write expressions that target requests based on the presence of a valid HMAC token.
Transformation functions
The Rules language supports several functions that transform values extracted from HTTP requests. A common use case for transformation functions is the conversion of a string of characters to uppercase or lowercase, since by default, string evaluation is case sensitive.
For example, the
lower() function converts all uppercase characters in a string to lowercase.
In the expression below, the
lower() function transforms
http.host values to lowercase so that they match the target value
"www.cloudflare.com":
lower(http.host) == "www.cloudflare.com"
Transformation functions that do not take arrays as an argument type require the
[*] special index notation. Refer to Arrays for more information.
The Rules language supports these transformation functions:
any(
Array<Boolean>)
Boolean
Returns
truewhen the comparison operator in the argument returns
truefor any of the values in the argument array. Returns
falseotherwise.
- Example:
any(url_decode(http.request.body.form.values[*])[*] contains "an xss attack")
all(
Array<Boolean>)
Boolean
Returns
truewhen the comparison operator in the argument returns
truefor all values in the argument array. Returns
falseotherwise.
- Example:
all(http.request.headers['content-type'][*] == "application/json")
concat(
String | Integer | bytes | Array elements)
String
Takes a comma-separated list of values. Concatenates the argument values into a single String.
- Example:
concat("String1"," ","String",2) == "String1 String2"
ends_with(sourceString, substringString)
Boolean
Returns
truewhen the source ends with a given substring. Returns
falseotherwise. The source cannot be a literal value (for example,
"foo").
Example:
If
http.request.uri.pathis
"/welcome.html", then
ends_with(http.request.uri.path, ".html")will return
true.
len(
String | bytes)
Integer
Returns the byte length of a String or Bytes field.
- Example:
len(http.host)
lower(
String)
String
Converts a string field to lowercase. Only uppercase ASCII bytes are converted. All other bytes are unaffected.
- Example:
lower(http.host) == "www.cloudflare.com"
regex_replace(sourceString, regular_expressionString, replacementString)
String
Replaces a part of a source string matched by a regular expression with a replacement string, returning the result. The replacement string can contain references to regular expression capture groups.
Examples:
Literal match replace:
regex_replace("/foo/bar", "/bar$", "/baz") == "/foo/baz"
If there is no match, the input string does not change:
regex_replace("/x", "^/y$", "/mumble") == "/x"
Match is case sensitive by default:
regex_replace("/foo", "^/FOO$", "/x") == "/foo"
When there are multiple matches, only one replacement occurs (the first one):
regex_replace("/a/a", "/a", "/b") == "/b/a"
Escape a
$in the replacement string by prefixing it with another
$:
regex_replace("/b", "^/b$", "/b$$") == "/b$"
Replace with capture groups:
regex_replace("/foo/a/path", "^/foo/([^/]*)/(.*)$", "/bar/${2}/${1}") == "/bar/path/a/"
remove_bytes(
bytes)
bytes
Returns a new byte array with all the occurrences of the given bytes removed.
- Example:
remove_bytes(http.host, "\x2e\x77") == "cloudflarecom"
starts_with(sourceString, substringString)
Boolean
Returns
truewhen the source starts with a given substring. Returns
falseotherwise. The source cannot be a literal value (for example,
"foo").
Example:
If
http.request.uri.pathis
"/blog/first-post", then
starts_with(http.request.uri.path, "/blog")will return
true.
to_string(
Integer | Boolean | IP address)
String
Returns the string representation of an Integer, Boolean, or IP address value.
Examples:to_string(cf.bot_management.score) == '5'to_string(ssl) == 'true'
upper(
String)
String
Converts a string field to uppercase. Only lowercase ASCII bytes are converted. All other bytes are unaffected.
- Example:
upper(http.host) == "WWW.CLOUDFLARE.COM"
url_decode(
String)
String
Decodes a URL formatted string, as in the following:
%20and
+decode to space characters
%E4%BDdecodes to
ä½
- Example:
any(url_decode(http.request.body.form.values[*])[*] contains "an xss attack")
Magic Firewall Functions
bit_slice(
String,
Number,
Number)
Number
- Select a slice of contiguous bits from a string field. This is primarily intended for use with
ipand
tcp.
- The slice can be no longer than 31 bits, but multiple calls can be joined together via a logical expression.
- Use of structure fields is preferred over this mechanism.
- Select a slice of contiguous bits from a string field. This is primarily intended for use with
HMAC validation
Overview
You can validate hash-based message authentication code (HMAC) tokens in a rule expression by using the
is_timed_hmac_valid_v0() function, which has this signature:
is_timed_hmac_valid_v0( <String literal as Key>, <String field as MessageMAC>, <Integer literal as ttl>, <Integer as currentTimeStamp>, <Optional Integer literal as lengthOfSeparator, default: 0>, <Optional String literal as flags>) -> <Bool as result>
The
is_timed_hmac_valid_v0() function has these parameter definitions:
Key
String literal
- Specifies the secret cryptographic key for validating the HMAC.
MessageMAC
String
- Contains a concatenation of these HMAC elements: message, separator, timestamp, mac. For a definition and an example, refer to MessageMAC.
ttl
Integer literal
- Defines the time-to-live for the HMAC token, expressed in seconds. Determines how long the token is valid, relative to the time it was issued.
currentTimeStamp
Integer
- Represents the Unix timestamp when Cloudflare received the request, expressed in seconds. Pass the
http.request.timestamp.secfield as an approximate value to this argument.
- Represents the Unix timestamp when Cloudflare received the request, expressed in seconds. Pass the
lengthOfSeparator
Integer literal
- Specifies the length of the separator between the timestamp and the message in the MessageMAC. Expressed in bytes, with a default value of 0.
flags
String literal
When you set this optional argument to
's', the function expects the value of the base64-encoded mac in the MessageMAC argument to use the URL-safe character set with no padding.
When you do not set the value of flags to
's', you must URL encode the base64 value for mac in the MessageMAC argument.
Usage
The
is_timed_hmac_valid_v0() function uses the supplied Key to generate a message authentication code (MAC) from the message and the timestamp regions of the MessageMAC. When the generated MAC matches the mac region of the MessageMAC and the token has not expired, the HMAC is valid and the function returns
true.
For example, the following expression matches requests to
download.example.com that do not include valid HMAC tokens:
http.host == "download.example.com"and not is_timed_hmac_valid_v0("mysecretkey", http.request.uri, 100000, http.request.timestamp.sec, 8)
For examples of rules that use HMAC validation, refer to Firewall Rules: Common use cases.
MessageMAC
A valid MessageMAC satisfies the regular expression
(.+)(.*)(\d{10})-(.{43,})
and is composed of these parentheses-delimited expressions:
|Expression
|Description
|Example
(.+)
|The message to validate.
/download/cat.jpg
(.*)
|The separator between message and timestamp, commonly a parameter name.
&verify=
(\d{10})
|The 10-digit Unix timestamp when the MAC was issued, expressed in seconds.
1484063137
(.{43,})
A base64-encoded version of the MAC. When you do not set the value of the urlSafe argument in the HMAC validation function to
When the base64 MAC encoding is URL-safe, the value for mac contains 43 bytes. Otherwise, the value will be 44 bytes or more, because of URL encoding.
IaLGSmELTvlhfd0ItdN6PhhHTFhzx
For details on generating a MessageMAC, refer to Implement token creation.
HMAC validation examples
Simple case
Consider the case where the MessageMAC is contained entirely within a single field, as in this example URI path:
/download/cat.jpg?verify=1484063787-IaLGSmELTvlhfd0ItdN6PhhHTFhzx73EX8uy%2FcSDiIU%3D
Note how the URI maps to the elements of the MessageMAC:
- message:
/download/cat.jpg
- separator:
?verify=
- timestamp:
1484063787
- mac:
IaLGSmELTvlhfd0ItdN6PhhHTFhzx73EX8uy%2FcSDiIU%3D
When the MessageMAC is contained entirely within a single field such as
http.request.uri, using the validation function is straightforward. Pass the name of the field to the MessageMAC argument:
is_timed_hmac_valid_v0( "mysecretkey", http.request.uri, 100000, http.request.timestamp.sec, 8)
Concatenated MessageMAC argument
To compose a MessageMAC from more than one field, use the
concat() function.
This example constructs the MessageMAC by concatenating the request URI and two header fields:
is_timed_hmac_valid_v0( "mysecretkey", concat( http.request.uri, http.request.headers["timestamp"][0], "-", http.request.headers["mac"][0]), 100000, http.request.timestamp.sec, 0)
For more on
concat() usage, refer to Transformation functions.