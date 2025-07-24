The following example shows you how to publish messages to a Queue from a Worker. The example uses a Worker that receives a JSON payload from the request body and writes it as-is to the Queue, but in a real application you might have more logic before you queue a message.

Prerequisites

Configure your Wrangler file as follows:

wrangler.jsonc

wrangler.jsonc wrangler.toml { " name " : "my-worker" , " queues " : { " producers " : [ { " queue " : "my-queue" , " binding " : "YOUR_QUEUE" } ] } } name = "my-worker" [[ queues . producers ]] queue = "my-queue" binding = "YOUR_QUEUE"

1. Create the Worker

The following Worker script:

Validates that the request body is valid JSON. Publishes the payload to the queue.

interface Env { YOUR_QUEUE : Queue ; } export default { async fetch ( req , env ) : Promise < Response > { // Validate the payload is JSON // In a production application, we may more robustly validate the payload // against a schema using a library like 'zod' let messages ; try { messages = await req . json () ; } catch ( e ) { // Return a HTTP 400 (Bad Request) if the payload isn't JSON return Response . json ( { err : "payload not valid JSON" }, { status : 400 } ) ; } // Publish to the Queue try { await env . YOUR_QUEUE . send ( messages ) ; } catch ( e : any ) { console . log ( `failed to send to the queue: ${ e } ` ) ; // Return a HTTP 500 (Internal Error) if our publish operation fails return Response . json ( { error : e . message }, { status : 500 } ) ; } // Return a HTTP 200 if the send succeeded! return Response . json ( { success : true } ) ; }, } satisfies ExportedHandler < Env >;

To deploy this Worker:

Terminal window npx wrangler deploy

2. Send a test message

To make sure you successfully write a message to your queue, use curl on the command line:

Terminal window # Make sure to replace the placeholder with your shared secret curl -XPOST "https://YOUR_WORKER.YOUR_ACCOUNT.workers.dev" --data '{"messages": [{"msg":"hello world"}]}'

{ "success" :true}

This will issue a HTTP POST request, and if successful, return a HTTP 200 with a success: true response body.

If you receive a HTTP 400, this is because you attempted to send malformed JSON to your queue.

If you receive a HTTP 500, this is because the message was not written to your Queue successfully.