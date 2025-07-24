"queues": {

Publish to a Queue via Workers
Publish to a Queue directly from your Worker.
The following example shows you how to publish messages to a Queue from a Worker. The example uses a Worker that receives a JSON payload from the request body and writes it as-is to the Queue, but in a real application you might have more logic before you queue a message.
- A queue created via the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ or the wrangler CLI.
- A configured producer binding in the Cloudflare dashboard or Wrangler file.
Configure your Wrangler file as follows:
The following Worker script:
- Validates that the request body is valid JSON.
- Publishes the payload to the queue.
To deploy this Worker:
To make sure you successfully write a message to your queue, use
curl on the command line:
This will issue a HTTP POST request, and if successful, return a HTTP 200 with a
success: true response body.
- If you receive a HTTP 400, this is because you attempted to send malformed JSON to your queue.
- If you receive a HTTP 500, this is because the message was not written to your Queue successfully.
You can use
wrangler tail to debug the output of
console.log.
