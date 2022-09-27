Configuration

Cloudflare Queues can be configured using Wrangler, the command-line interface for Cloudflare’s Developer Platform, which includes Workers, R2, and other developer products.

Each Worker has a wrangler.toml configuration file that specifies environment variables, triggers, and resources, such as a Queue. Use the options below to configure your Queue. Below are options for Queues, refer to the Wrangler documentation for a full reference of wrangler.toml .

These options should be used when a Worker wants to send messages to a Queue.

[ [ queues.producers ] ] queue = "my-queue" binding = "MY_QUEUE"

queuestring The name of the Queue.

bindingstring The name of the binding, which is a JavaScript variable.



These options should be used when a Worker wants to receive messages from a Queue.

[ [ queues.consumers ] ] queue = "my-queue" max_batch_size = 10 max_batch_timeout = 30 max_retries = 10 dead_letter_queue = "my-queue-dlq"