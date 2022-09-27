Using Queues to store data in R2

Example of how to use Queues to batch data and store it in an R2 bucket.

The following Worker will catch JavaScript errors and send them to a Queue. The same Worker will receive those errors in batches and store them to a log file in an R2 bucket.

wrangler.toml name = "my-worker" [ [ queues.producers ] ] queue = "my-queue" binding = "ERROR_QUEUE" [ [ queues.consumers ] ] queue = "my-queue" max_batch_size = 100 max_batch_timeout = 30 [ [ r2_buckets ] ] bucket_name = "my-bucket" binding = "ERROR_BUCKET"