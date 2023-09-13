Use Queues from Durable Objects
Publish to a queue from within a Durable Object
The following example shows you how to write a Worker script to publish to Cloudflare Queues from within a Durable Object.
Prerequisites:
- A queue created via the Cloudflare dashboard or the wrangler CLI.
- A configured producer binding in the Cloudflare dashboard or
wrangler.tomlfile.
- A Durable Object namespace binding.
Configure your
wrangler.toml file as follows:
wrangler.toml
name = "my-worker"
[[queues.producers]] queue = "my-queue" binding = "YOUR_QUEUE"
[durable_objects]
bindings = [ { name = "YOUR_DO_CLASS", class_name = "YourDurableObject" }
]
The following Worker script:
- Creates (or retrieves an existing) Durable Object stub based on a userId
- Passes request data to the Durable Object
- Publishes to a Queue from within the Durable Object.
Importantly, the
constructor in the Durable Object makes our
Environment available (in scope) on
this.env to the
fetch handler in the Durable Object.
src/worker.ts
interface Env { YOUR_QUEUE: Queue; YOUR_DO_CLASS: DurableObject;
}
export default { async fetch(req: Request, env: Environment): Promise<Response> { // We assume each Durable Object is mapped to a userId in a query parameter // In a production application, this will likely be a userId defined by your application // that you validate (and/or authenticate) first. let url = new URL(req.url) let userIdParam = url.searchParams.get("userId")
if (userIdParam) { // Create (or get) a Durable Object based on that userId. let durableObjectId = env.YOUR_DO_CLASS.idFromName(userIdParam); // Get a "stub" that allows you to call that Durable Object let durableObjectStub = env.YOUR_DO_CLASS.get(durableObjectId);
// Pass the request to that Durable Object and await the response // This invokes the constructor once on your Durable Object class (defined further down) // on the first initialization, and the fetch method on each request. // We pass the original Request to the Durable Object's fetch method let response = await durableObjectStub.fetch(req);
// This would return "wrote to queue", but we could return any response. return response; } }
}
export class YourDurableObject implements Durable Object { constructor(public state: DurableObjectState, env: Env) { this.state = state; // Ensure we pass our bindings and environmental variables into // each Durable Object when it is initialized this.env = env; } }
async fetch(request: Request) { // Error handling elided for brevity. // Publish to our queue await this.env.YOUR_QUEUE.send({ id: this.state.id // Write the ID of the Durable Object to our queue // Write any other properties to our queue });
return new Response("wrote to queue") }
}