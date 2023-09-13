Cloudflare Docs
Queues
    Use Queues from Durable Objects

    Publish to a queue from within a Durable Object

    The following example shows you how to write a Worker script to publish to Cloudflare Queues from within a Durable Object.

    Prerequisites:

    Configure your wrangler.toml file as follows:

    wrangler.toml
    name = "my-worker"

    

    [[queues.producers]]
      queue = "my-queue"
      binding = "YOUR_QUEUE"

    

    [durable_objects]

    bindings = [
      { name = "YOUR_DO_CLASS", class_name = "YourDurableObject" }

    ]

    The following Worker script:

    1. Creates (or retrieves an existing) Durable Object stub based on a userId
    2. Passes request data to the Durable Object
    3. Publishes to a Queue from within the Durable Object.

    Importantly, the constructor in the Durable Object makes our Environment available (in scope) on this.env to the fetch handler in the Durable Object.

    src/worker.ts
    interface Env {
      YOUR_QUEUE: Queue;
      YOUR_DO_CLASS: DurableObject;

    }

    

    export default {
      async fetch(req: Request, env: Environment): Promise<Response> {
        // We assume each Durable Object is mapped to a userId in a query parameter
        // In a production application, this will likely be a userId defined by your application
        // that you validate (and/or authenticate) first.
        let url = new URL(req.url)
        let userIdParam = url.searchParams.get("userId")
    

        if (userIdParam) {
          // Create (or get) a Durable Object based on that userId.
          let durableObjectId = env.YOUR_DO_CLASS.idFromName(userIdParam);
          // Get a "stub" that allows you to call that Durable Object
          let durableObjectStub = env.YOUR_DO_CLASS.get(durableObjectId);
    

          // Pass the request to that Durable Object and await the response
          // This invokes the constructor once on your Durable Object class (defined further down)
          // on the first initialization, and the fetch method on each request.
          // We pass the original Request to the Durable Object's fetch method
          let response = await durableObjectStub.fetch(req);
    

          // This would return "wrote to queue", but we could return any response.
          return response;
        }
      }

    }

    

    export class YourDurableObject implements Durable Object {
      constructor(public state: DurableObjectState, env: Env) {
          this.state = state;
          // Ensure we pass our bindings and environmental variables into
          // each Durable Object when it is initialized
          this.env = env;
        }
      }
    

      async fetch(request: Request) {
        // Error handling elided for brevity.
        // Publish to our queue
        await this.env.YOUR_QUEUE.send({
          id: this.state.id // Write the ID of the Durable Object to our queue
          // Write any other properties to our queue
        });
    

        return new Response("wrote to queue")
      }

    }