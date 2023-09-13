Use Queues from Durable Objects

Publish to a queue from within a Durable Object

The following example shows you how to write a Worker script to publish to Cloudflare Queues from within a Durable Object.

Prerequisites:

Configure your wrangler.toml file as follows:

wrangler.toml name = "my-worker" [ [ queues.producers ] ] queue = "my-queue" binding = "YOUR_QUEUE" [ durable_objects ] bindings = [ { name = "YOUR_DO_CLASS" , class_name = "YourDurableObject" } ]

The following Worker script:

Creates (or retrieves an existing) Durable Object stub based on a userId Passes request data to the Durable Object Publishes to a Queue from within the Durable Object.

Importantly, the constructor in the Durable Object makes our Environment available (in scope) on this.env to the fetch handler in the Durable Object.