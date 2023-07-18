List messages in the dashboard

Listing messages in the dashboard allows you to debug Queues or Queue producers without a consumer Worker. Fetching a batch of messages to preview will not acknowledge or retry the message or affect its position in the Queue. The Queue can still be consumed normally by a consumer Worker.

To list messages in the dashboard:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Select Workers & Pages > Queues. Select the Queue to preview messages from. Select the Messages tab. Select Queued Messages. Select a maximum batch size of messages to fetch. The size can be a number from 1 to 100. If a consumer Worker is configured, this defaults to your consumer Worker’s maximum batch size.

Select Fetch messages. When the list of messages loads, select the blue arrow to the left of each row to expand the message preview.

This will preview a batch of messages currently in the Queue.

Refer to the Get Started guide to learn how to process messages from a Queue in a Worker.