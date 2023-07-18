Cloudflare Docs
Queues
Queues
    4. List messages in the dashboard

    Listing messages in the dashboard allows you to debug Queues or Queue producers without a consumer Worker. Fetching a batch of messages to preview will not acknowledge or retry the message or affect its position in the Queue. The Queue can still be consumed normally by a consumer Worker.

    To list messages in the dashboard:

    1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
    2. Select Workers & Pages > Queues.
    3. Select the Queue to preview messages from.
    4. Select the Messages tab.
    5. Select Queued Messages.
    6. Select a maximum batch size of messages to fetch. The size can be a number from 1 to 100. If a consumer Worker is configured, this defaults to your consumer Worker’s maximum batch size.

    A form to configure how many messages are listed at a time, with a number input showing &lsquo;10&rsquo;

    1. Select Fetch messages.
    2. When the list of messages loads, select the blue arrow to the left of each row to expand the message preview.

    A table showing two previewed messages, one text and one JSON, both with some placeholder text

    This will preview a batch of messages currently in the Queue.

    Refer to the Get Started guide to learn how to process messages from a Queue in a Worker.