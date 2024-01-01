Audit logs provide a comprehensive summary of changes made within your Cloudflare account, including those made to Queues. This functionality is always enabled.

Viewing audit logs

To view audit logs for your Queue:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account. Go to Manage Account > Audit Log.

For more information on how to access and use audit logs, refer to Review audit logs.

Logged operations

The following configuration actions are logged: