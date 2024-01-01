 Skip to content
Audit Logs

Audit logs provide a comprehensive summary of changes made within your Cloudflare account, including those made to Queues. This functionality is always enabled.

Viewing audit logs

To view audit logs for your Queue:

  1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
  2. Go to Manage Account > Audit Log.

For more information on how to access and use audit logs, refer to Review audit logs.

Logged operations

The following configuration actions are logged:

Operation

Description

CreateQueue

Creation of a new queue.

DeleteQueue

Deletion of an existing queue.

UpdateQueue

Updating the configuration of a queue.

AttachConsumer

Attaching a consumer, including HTTP pull consumers, to the Queue.

RemoveConsumer

Removing a consumer, including HTTP pull consumers, from the Queue.

UpdateConsumerSettings

Changing Queues consumer settings.

