Audit Logs
Audit logs provide a comprehensive summary of changes made within your Cloudflare account, including those made to Queues. This functionality is always enabled.
To view audit logs for your Queue:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ and select your account.
- Go to Manage Account > Audit Log.
For more information on how to access and use audit logs, refer to Review audit logs.
The following configuration actions are logged:
Operation
Description
CreateQueue
Creation of a new queue.
DeleteQueue
Deletion of an existing queue.
UpdateQueue
Updating the configuration of a queue.
AttachConsumer
Attaching a consumer, including HTTP pull consumers, to the Queue.
RemoveConsumer
Removing a consumer, including HTTP pull consumers, from the Queue.
UpdateConsumerSettings
Changing Queues consumer settings.