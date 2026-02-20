This page documents error codes returned by Queues when using the Queues Cloudflare API.

How errors are returned

For the JavaScript APIs, Queues operations throw exceptions that you can catch. The error code is included at the end of the message property:

JavaScript try { await env . MY_QUEUE . send ( "message" , { delaySeconds : 999999 } ) ; return new Response ( "Sent message to the queue" ) ; } catch ( error ) { console . error ( error ) ; return new Response ( "Failed to send message to the queue" , { status : 500 } ) ; }

For the Cloudflare API via HTTP, the response will include an errors object which has both a message and code field:

{ " errors " : [ { " code " : 7003 , " message " : "No route for the URI" , " documentation_url " : "documentation_url" , " source " : { " pointer " : "pointer" } } ], " messages " : [ "string" ], " success " : true }

Error code reference

Client side errors

Error Code Error Details Recommended actions 10104 QueueNotFound Queue does not exist Check for existence of queue_id in List Queues endpoint 10106 Unauthorized Unauthorized request Ensure that current user has permission to push to that queue. 10107 QueueIDMalformed The queue ID in the request URL is not a valid queue identifier Ensure that queue_id contains only alphanumeric characters. 10201 ClientDisconnected Client disconnected during request processing Consider increasing timeout and retry message send. 10202 BatchDelayInvalid Invalid batch delay Ensure that batch_delay is within 1 and 86400 seconds 10203 MessageMetadataInvalid Invalid message metadata (includes invalid content type and invalid delay) Ensure contentType is one of text , bytes , json , or v8 . Ensure the message delay does not exceed the maximum of 24 hours 10204 MessageSizeOutOfBounds Message size out of bounds Ensure that message size is within 0 and 128 KB 10205 BatchSizeOutOfBounds Batch size out of bounds Ensure that batch size is within 0 and 256 KB 10206 BatchCountOutOfBounds Batch count out of bounds Ensure that batch count is within 0 and 100 messages 10207 JSONRequestBodyInvalid Request JSON body does not match expected schema Ensure that JSON body matches the expected schema 10208 JSONRequestBodyMalformed Request body is not valid JSON REST API request body is not valid. Look at error message for additional details.

429 type errors

Error Code Error Details Recommended actions 10250 QueueOverloaded Queue is overloaded Temporarily back off sending messages to the queue. 10251 QueueStorageLimitExceeded Queue storage limit exceeded Purge queue or wait for queue to process backlog 10252 QueueDisabled Queue disabled Unpause queue 10253 FreeTierLimitExceeded Free tier limit exceeded Upgrade to Workers Paid

500 type errors