Error codes
This page documents error codes returned by Queues when using the Queues Cloudflare API.
For the JavaScript APIs, Queues operations throw exceptions that you can catch. The error code is included at the end of the
message property:
For the Cloudflare API via HTTP, the response will include an
errors object which has both a
message and
code field:
|Error Code
|Error
|Details
|Recommended actions
|10104
|QueueNotFound
|Queue does not exist
|Check for existence of
queue_id in List Queues endpoint
|10106
|Unauthorized
|Unauthorized request
|Ensure that current user has permission to push to that queue.
|10107
|QueueIDMalformed
|The queue ID in the request URL is not a valid queue identifier
|Ensure that
queue_id contains only alphanumeric characters.
|10201
|ClientDisconnected
|Client disconnected during request processing
|Consider increasing timeout and retry message send.
|10202
|BatchDelayInvalid
|Invalid batch delay
|Ensure that
batch_delay is within 1 and 86400 seconds
|10203
|MessageMetadataInvalid
|Invalid message metadata (includes invalid content type and invalid delay)
|Ensure
contentType is one of
text,
bytes,
json, or
v8. Ensure the message delay does not exceed the maximum of 24 hours
|10204
|MessageSizeOutOfBounds
|Message size out of bounds
|Ensure that message size is within 0 and 128 KB
|10205
|BatchSizeOutOfBounds
|Batch size out of bounds
|Ensure that batch size is within 0 and 256 KB
|10206
|BatchCountOutOfBounds
|Batch count out of bounds
|Ensure that batch count is within 0 and 100 messages
|10207
|JSONRequestBodyInvalid
|Request JSON body does not match expected schema
|Ensure that JSON body matches the expected schema
|10208
|JSONRequestBodyMalformed
|Request body is not valid JSON
|REST API request body is not valid. Look at error message for additional details.
|10250
|QueueOverloaded
|Queue is overloaded
|Temporarily back off sending messages to the queue.
|10251
|QueueStorageLimitExceeded
|Queue storage limit exceeded
|Purge queue or wait for queue to process backlog
|10252
|QueueDisabled
|Queue disabled
|Unpause queue
|10253
|FreeTierLimitExceeded
|Free tier limit exceeded
|Upgrade to Workers Paid
|15000
|UnknownInternalError
|Unknown error