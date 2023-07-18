Send messages from the dashboard

Sending messages from the dashboard allows you to debug Queues or Queue consumers without a producer Worker.

To send messages from the dashboard:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard External link icon Open external link and select your account. Select Workers & Pages > Queues. Select the Queue to send a message to. Select the Messages tab. Select Send message. Enter your message. You can choose your message content type by selecting the Text or JSON tabs. Alternatively, select the Upload a file button or drag a file over the textbox to upload a file as a message. Select Send message.

Your message will be sent to the Queue.

Refer to the Get Started guide to learn how to send messages to a Queue from a Worker.