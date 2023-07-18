Cloudflare Docs
Queues
Queues
    Send messages from the dashboard

    Sending messages from the dashboard allows you to debug Queues or Queue consumers without a producer Worker.

    To send messages from the dashboard:

    1. Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
    2. Select Workers & Pages > Queues.
    3. Select the Queue to send a message to.
    4. Select the Messages tab.
    5. Select Send message.
    6. Enter your message. You can choose your message content type by selecting the Text or JSON tabs. Alternatively, select the Upload a file button or drag a file over the textbox to upload a file as a message.
    7. Select Send message.

    Your message will be sent to the Queue.

    Refer to the Get Started guide to learn how to send messages to a Queue from a Worker.