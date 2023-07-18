Send messages from the dashboard
Sending messages from the dashboard allows you to debug Queues or Queue consumers without a producer Worker.
To send messages from the dashboard:
- Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard and select your account.
- Select Workers & Pages > Queues.
- Select the Queue to send a message to.
- Select the Messages tab.
- Select Send message.
- Enter your message. You can choose your message content type by selecting the Text or JSON tabs. Alternatively, select the Upload a file button or drag a file over the textbox to upload a file as a message.
- Select Send message.
Your message will be sent to the Queue.
Refer to the Get Started guide to learn how to send messages to a Queue from a Worker.