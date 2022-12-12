Changelog

​​ More queues per account - up to 10,000

Developers building on Queues can now create up to 10,000 queues per account, enabling easier per-user, per-job and sharding use-cases.

Refer to Limits to learn more about Queues’ current limits.

​​ Higher consumer concurrency limits

Queue consumers can now scale to 20 concurrent invocations (per queue), up from 10. This allows you to scale out and process higher throughput queues more quickly.

Queues with no explicit limit specified will automatically scale to the new maximum.

This limit will continue to grow during the Queues beta.

​​ Consumer concurrency (enabled)

automatically scale up

max_concurrency

​​ Consumer concurrency (upcoming)

Queue consumers will soon automatically scale up concurrently as a queues’ backlog grows in order to keep overall message processing latency down. Concurrency will be enabled on all existing queues by 2023-03-28.

To opt-out, or to configure a fixed maximum concurrency, set max_concurrency = 1 in your wrangler.toml file or via the queues dashboard External link icon Open external link .

To opt-in, you do not need to take any action: your consumer will begin to scale out as needed to keep up with your message backlog. It will scale back down as the backlog shrinks, and/or if a consumer starts to generate a higher rate of errors. To learn more about how consumers scale, refer to the consumer concurrency documentation.

​​ Explicit acknowledgement (new feature)

You can now acknowledge individual messages with a batch by calling .ack() on a message.

This allows you to mark a message as delivered as you process it within a batch, and avoids the entire batch from being redelivered if your consumer throws an error during batch processing. This can be particularly useful when you are calling external APIs, writing messages to a database, or otherwise performing non-idempotent actions on individual messages within a batch.

​​ Higher per-queue throughput

raised to 400 messages per second

​​ sendBatch support

sendBatch