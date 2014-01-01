Session affinity
Overview
Session Affinity reduces network requests by automatically directing requests from the same client to the same origin web server:
- When a client makes its first request, Cloudflare sets a
CFLibcookie on the client that tracks the associated origin web server.
- Subsequent requests by the same client are forwarded to that origin for the duration of the cookie and as long as the origin server remains healthy.
- If the cookie expires or the origin server is unhealthy, Cloudflare sets a new cookie tracking the new failover origin.
All sessions default to 23 hours unless you set a custom session Time to live (TTL).
The session cookie is secure when Always Use HTTPS is enabled. Additionally, HttpOnly is always enabled for the cookie to prevent cross-site scripting attacks.
Enabling Session Affinity from the Cloudflare dashboard
Configuring Session Affinity for a new load balancer
Enable Session Affinity when you create a load balancer, during the Hostname step.
If you enable Session Affinity, choose one of the following options:
- By Cloudflare cookie only: Sets a
CFLibcookie to track the associated origin web server
- By Cloudflare cookie and Client IP fallback: Sets a
CFLibcookie, but also uses the client IP address when no session affinity cookie is provided
Configuring Session Affinity for an existing load balancer
Configure session affinity for an existing load balancer from the Load Balancing dashboard.
On a specific load balancer:
- Select Edit.
- Go to the Hostname step.
- Enable Session Affinity and choose a tracking option.
Origin Drain
Drain or remove all traffic from an origin without affecting any active customers using Origin Drain. Enable Origin Drain by entering a value in the Origin drain duration TTL field, after enabling Session Affinity. Origin drain duration TTL is the time (in seconds) it takes to drain all active connections. Traffic drains from any disabled origin or from all origins within a disabled pool.
To check the status of a disabled origin’s drain, use the added Drain Time column in the Manage Load Balancer table. Drain Time shows the time remaining for a drain in progress. You can edit the Origin drain duration TTL field value while an origin drains. Entering a value shorter than the remaining TTL for drains in progress servers current connections to those origins.
When a drain is Complete, there are no longer any connections to that origin.
Enabling Session Affinity via the Cloudflare API
Session affinity is a property of load balancers. Use the following endpoint to configure Session Affinity (see Create a load balancer with the API):
zones/:identifier/load_balancers
Set the
session_affinity parameter to configure the feature. The default value is an empty string, which indicates that Session Affinity is disabled. To enable it, use the value “cookie” in your request.
Set the
session_affinity_ttl parameter to configure the duration of session affinity cookies. Values are in seconds and must be in the range 1800–604800 (30 minutes to seven days). Unless
session_affinity is explicitly set, the default value of 23 hours is used. This parameter is ignored when Session Affinity is disabled.
For a detailed description of the limitations and values available for
session-affinity and
session_affinity_ttl, see Load balancers.
Configuring Session Affinity for a new load balancer
You can configure session affinity as part of your request to the Create Load Balancer command.
Request example (curl)
curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/699d98642c564d2e855e9661899b7252/load_balancers" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: user@example.com" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: c2547eb745079dac9320b638f5e225cf483cc5cfdda41" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data ' "description":"Load Balancer for www.example.com", "name":"www.example.com", "ttl":30, "fallback_pool":"17b5962d775c646f3f9725cbc7a53df4", "default_pools":[ "17b5962d775c646f3f9725cbc7a53df4", "9290f38c5d07c2e2f4df57b1f61d4196", "00920f38ce07c2e2f4df50b1f61d4194" ], "region_pools":{ "WNAM":[ "de90f38ced07c2e2f4df50b1f61d4194", "9290f38c5d07c2e2f4df57b1f61d4196" ], "ENAM":[ "00920f38ce07c2e2f4df50b1f61d4194" ] }, "pop_pools":{ "LAX":[ "de90f38ced07c2e2f4df50b1f61d4194", "9290f38c5d07c2e2f4df57b1f61d4196" ], "LHR":[ "abd90f38ced07c2e2f4df50b1f61d4194", "f9138c5d07c2e2f4df57b1f61d4196" ], "SJC":[ "00920f38ce07c2e2f4df50b1f61d4194" ] }, "proxied":true, "steering_policy":"dynamic_latency", "session_affinity":"cookie", "session_affinity_ttl":5000}''
Response
{ "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": [], "result": { "id": "699d98642c564d2e855e9661899b7252", "created_on": "2014-01-01T05:20:00.12345Z", "modified_on": "2014-01-01T05:20:00.12345Z", "description": "Load Balancer for www.example.com", "name": "www.example.com", "enabled": true, "ttl": 30, "fallback_pool": "17b5962d775c646f3f9725cbc7a53df4", "default_pools": [ "17b5962d775c646f3f9725cbc7a53df4", "9290f38c5d07c2e2f4df57b1f61d4196", "00920f38ce07c2e2f4df50b1f61d4194" ], "region_pools": { "WNAM": [ "de90f38ced07c2e2f4df50b1f61d4194", "9290f38c5d07c2e2f4df57b1f61d4196" ], "ENAM": [ "00920f38ce07c2e2f4df50b1f61d4194" ] }, "pop_pools": { "LAX": [ "de90f38ced07c2e2f4df50b1f61d4194", "9290f38c5d07c2e2f4df57b1f61d4196" ], "LHR": [ "abd90f38ced07c2e2f4df50b1f61d4194", "f9138c5d07c2e2f4df57b1f61d4196" ], "SJC": [ "00920f38ce07c2e2f4df50b1f61d4194" ] }, "proxied": true, "steering_policy": "dynamic_latency", "session_affinity": "cookie", "session_affinity_ttl": 5000 }}
Configuring Session Affinity for an existing load balancer
Use the Update Load Balancer endpoint to configure session affinity for an existing load balancer:
PUT zones/:identifier/load_balancers/:identifier
Request example (curl)
curl -X PUT "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/699d98642c564d2e855e9661899b7252/load_balancers" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: user@example.com" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: c2547eb745079dac9320b638f5e225cf483cc5cfdda41" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data ' "description":"Load Balancer for www.example.com", "name":"www.example.com", "Enabled":true, "proxied":true, "steering_policy":"dynamic_latency", "session_affinity":"cookie", "session_affinity_ttl":5000}''
Response
{ "success": true, "errors": [], "messages": [], "result": { "id": "699d98642c564d2e855e9661899b7252", "created_on": "2014-01-01T05:20:00.12345Z", "modified_on": "2014-01-01T05:20:00.12345Z", "description": "Load Balancer for www.example.com", "name": "www.example.com", "enabled": true, "proxied": true, "steering_policy": "dynamic_latency", "session_affinity": "cookie", "session_affinity_ttl": 5000 }}