Session affinity

Important Cloudflare only supports cookie-based session affinity. Other methods, such as TCP session affinity, are not supported.

Session Affinity reduces network requests by automatically directing requests from the same client to the same origin web server:

When a client makes its first request , Cloudflare sets a CFLib cookie on the client that tracks the associated origin web server.

, Cloudflare sets a cookie on the client that tracks the associated origin web server. Subsequent requests by the same client are forwarded to that origin for the duration of the cookie and as long as the origin server remains healthy.

for the duration of the cookie and as long as the origin server remains healthy. If the cookie expires or the origin server is unhealthy, Cloudflare sets a new cookie tracking the new failover origin.

All sessions default to 23 hours unless you set a custom session Time to live (TTL).

The session cookie is secure when Always Use HTTPS External link icon Open external link is enabled. Additionally, HttpOnly is always enabled for the cookie to prevent cross-site scripting attacks.

​ Enabling Session Affinity from the Cloudflare dashboard

​ Configuring Session Affinity for a new load balancer

Enable Session Affinity when you create a load balancer, during the Hostname step.

If you enable Session Affinity, choose one of the following options:

By Cloudflare cookie only : Sets a CFLib cookie to track the associated origin web server

: Sets a cookie to track the associated origin web server By Cloudflare cookie and Client IP fallback: Sets a CFLib cookie, but also uses the client IP address when no session affinity cookie is provided

Important Session Affinity with Client IP fallback is not supported for load balancers in DNS-only mode (gray cloud).

​ Configuring Session Affinity for an existing load balancer

Configure session affinity for an existing load balancer from the Load Balancing dashboard.

On a specific load balancer:

Select Edit. Go to the Hostname step. Enable Session Affinity and choose a tracking option.

​ Origin Drain

Drain or remove all traffic from an origin without affecting any active customers using Origin Drain. Enable Origin Drain by entering a value in the Origin drain duration TTL field, after enabling Session Affinity. Origin drain duration TTL is the time (in seconds) it takes to drain all active connections. Traffic drains from any disabled origin or from all origins within a disabled pool.

To check the status of a disabled origin’s drain, use the added Drain Time column in the Manage Load Balancer table. Drain Time shows the time remaining for a drain in progress. You can edit the Origin drain duration TTL field value while an origin drains. Entering a value shorter than the remaining TTL for drains in progress servers current connections to those origins.

When a drain is Complete, there are no longer any connections to that origin.

​ Enabling Session Affinity via the Cloudflare API

Session affinity is a property of load balancers. Use the following endpoint to configure Session Affinity (see Create a load balancer with the API):

zones/:identifier/load_balancers

Set the session_affinity parameter to configure the feature. The default value is an empty string, which indicates that Session Affinity is disabled. To enable it, use the value “cookie” in your request.

Set the session_affinity_ttl parameter to configure the duration of session affinity cookies. Values are in seconds and must be in the range 1800–604800 (30 minutes to seven days). Unless session_affinity is explicitly set, the default value of 23 hours is used. This parameter is ignored when Session Affinity is disabled.

For a detailed description of the limitations and values available for session-affinity and session_affinity_ttl , see Load balancers.

​ Configuring Session Affinity for a new load balancer

You can configure session affinity as part of your request to the Create Load Balancer command.

Request example (curl)

curl -X POST "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/699d98642c564d2e855e9661899b7252/load_balancers" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: user@example.com" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: c2547eb745079dac9320b638f5e225cf483cc5cfdda41" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data ' "description":"Load Balancer for www.example.com", "name":"www.example.com", "ttl":30, "fallback_pool":"17b5962d775c646f3f9725cbc7a53df4", "default_pools":[ "17b5962d775c646f3f9725cbc7a53df4", "9290f38c5d07c2e2f4df57b1f61d4196", "00920f38ce07c2e2f4df50b1f61d4194" ], "region_pools":{ "WNAM":[ "de90f38ced07c2e2f4df50b1f61d4194", "9290f38c5d07c2e2f4df57b1f61d4196" ], "ENAM":[ "00920f38ce07c2e2f4df50b1f61d4194" ] }, "pop_pools":{ "LAX":[ "de90f38ced07c2e2f4df50b1f61d4194", "9290f38c5d07c2e2f4df57b1f61d4196" ], "LHR":[ "abd90f38ced07c2e2f4df50b1f61d4194", "f9138c5d07c2e2f4df57b1f61d4196" ], "SJC":[ "00920f38ce07c2e2f4df50b1f61d4194" ] }, "proxied":true, "steering_policy":"dynamic_latency", "session_affinity":"cookie", "session_affinity_ttl":5000 }' '

Response

{ "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] , "result" : { "id" : "699d98642c564d2e855e9661899b7252" , "created_on" : "2014-01-01T05:20:00.12345Z" , "modified_on" : "2014-01-01T05:20:00.12345Z" , "description" : "Load Balancer for www.example.com" , "name" : "www.example.com" , "enabled" : true , "ttl" : 30 , "fallback_pool" : "17b5962d775c646f3f9725cbc7a53df4" , "default_pools" : [ "17b5962d775c646f3f9725cbc7a53df4" , "9290f38c5d07c2e2f4df57b1f61d4196" , "00920f38ce07c2e2f4df50b1f61d4194" ] , "region_pools" : { "WNAM" : [ "de90f38ced07c2e2f4df50b1f61d4194" , "9290f38c5d07c2e2f4df57b1f61d4196" ] , "ENAM" : [ "00920f38ce07c2e2f4df50b1f61d4194" ] } , "pop_pools" : { "LAX" : [ "de90f38ced07c2e2f4df50b1f61d4194" , "9290f38c5d07c2e2f4df57b1f61d4196" ] , "LHR" : [ "abd90f38ced07c2e2f4df50b1f61d4194" , "f9138c5d07c2e2f4df57b1f61d4196" ] , "SJC" : [ "00920f38ce07c2e2f4df50b1f61d4194" ] } , "proxied" : true , "steering_policy" : "dynamic_latency" , "session_affinity" : "cookie" , "session_affinity_ttl" : 5000 } }

​ Configuring Session Affinity for an existing load balancer

Use the Update Load Balancer endpoint to configure session affinity for an existing load balancer:

PUT zones/:identifier/load_balancers/:identifier

Request example (curl)

curl -X PUT "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/zones/699d98642c564d2e855e9661899b7252/load_balancers" \ -H "X-Auth-Email: user@example.com" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: c2547eb745079dac9320b638f5e225cf483cc5cfdda41" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ --data ' "description":"Load Balancer for www.example.com", "name":"www.example.com", "Enabled":true, "proxied":true, "steering_policy":"dynamic_latency", "session_affinity":"cookie", "session_affinity_ttl":5000 }' '

Response