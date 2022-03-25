Cloudflare Docs
Load-Balancing
Cloudflare Docs
Load Balancing
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Load Balancing on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Pools

A pool is a group of origin servers, with each origin identified by its IP address or hostname.

If you are familiar with DNS terminology, think of a pool as a “record set,” except Cloudflare only returns addresses that are considered healthy. You can attach health checks to individual pools for customized monitoring.

Properties

For an up-to-date list of pool properties, refer to Pool properties in our API documentation.

Create pools

For step-by-step guidance, refer to Create pools .

Per origin Host header override

When your application needs specialized routing (CNAME setup or custom hosts like Heroku), change the Host header used in health checks. For more details, refer to Override HTTP Host headers .

API commands

The Cloudflare API supports the following commands for pools. Examples are given for user-level endpoint but apply to the account-level endpoint as well.

CommandMethodEndpoint
Create PoolPOSTaccounts/:account_id/load_balancers/pools
Delete PoolDELETEaccounts/:account_id/load_balancers/pools/:id
List PoolsGETaccounts/:account_id/load_balancers/pools
Pool DetailsGETaccounts/:account_id/load_balancers/pools/:id
Pool Health DetailsGETaccounts/:account_id/load_balancers/pools/:id/health
Overwrite specific propertiesPATCHaccounts/:account_id/load_balancers/pools/:id
Overwrite existing poolPUTaccounts/:account_id/load_balancers/pools/:id
Preview PoolPOSTaccounts/:account_id/load_balancers/pools/:id/preview
List Pool ReferencesGETaccounts/:account_id/load_balancers/pools/:id/references