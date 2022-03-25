Cloudflare Docs
Load-Balancing
Load Balancing
Monitors

A monitor issues health checks at regular intervals to evaluate the health of an origin pool . When a pool becomes unhealthy , your load balancer takes that pool out of the server rotation.

Dynamic load balancing involves pools, origins, monitors, and health checks

Health checks that result in a status change for an origin server are recorded as events in the Load Balancing event logs.

Properties

For an up-to-date list of monitor properties, refer to Monitor properties in our API documentation.

Create monitors

For step-by-step guidance, refer to Create monitors .

Health check regions

When you attach a monitor to a pool , you can select multiple regions to increase reporting accuracy.

For each option selected in a pool’s Health Check Regions, Cloudflare sends health checks from three separate data centers in that region.

Health checks come from three data centers within each selected region.

If the majority of data centers for that region pass the health checks, that region is considered healthy. If the majority of regions is healthy, then the origin itself will be considered healthy.

Increased origin strain

Because of how Cloudflare checks health from multiple regions , adding multiple regions — or choosing to check health from All Data Centers — can send a lot of traffic to your origin.

The same problem can occur when setting low values for a monitor’s Interval.

Host header prioritization

When a load balancer runs health checks, headers set on an origin override headers set on a monitor. For more details, refer to Override HTTP Host headers .

API commands

The Cloudflare API supports the following commands for monitors. Examples are given for user-level endpoint but apply to the account-level endpoint as well.

CommandMethodEndpoint
Create MonitorPOSTaccounts/:account_id/load_balancers/monitors
Delete MonitorDELETEaccounts/:account_id/load_balancers/monitors/:id
List MonitorsGETaccounts/:account_id/load_balancers/monitors
Monitor DetailsGETaccounts/:account_id/load_balancers/monitors/:id
Overwrite specific propertiesPATCHaccounts/:account_id/load_balancers/monitors/:id
Overwrite existing monitorPUTaccounts/:account_id/load_balancers/monitors/:id
Preview MonitorPOSTaccounts/:account_id/load_balancers/monitors/:id/preview