Monitors

Cloudflare health checks track the health of pools. They are configured through monitors, which define what type of health check to run and how frequently to run them. Cloudflare monitors your servers from each of our data centers.

Health checks that result in a status change for an origin server are recorded as events in the Load Balancing event logs. You can create, attach, and configure health checks from either the Load Balancing dashboard or the Cloudflare API.

Health checks associated with load balancers are different from Standalone health checks. For more details about Standalone health checks, see the Support documentation External link icon Open external link.

​ Important notes

Availability monitoring checks the health of origin servers at the specified interval . It reports results via email notifications and the Cloudflare API. Shorter intervals will improve failover time, but may increase the load on your origin servers.

The default retry rate is 5 retries/second and is completely configurable. We do not recommend increasing the retry rate significantly. Retries use exponential backoff (1, 2, 4, 8, 16 seconds by default).

You can configure monitoring for specific URLs by sending periodic HTTP requests to the load balancer, taking advantage of customizable intervals, timeouts, and status codes. Once an origin server is marked unhealthy, multi-region failover reroutes traffic to the next available server in failover order.

Load Balancing monitors use the following HTTP user-agent: "Mozilla/5.0 (compatible; Cloudflare-Traffic-Manager/1.0; +https://www.cloudflare.com/traffic-manager/; pool-id: $poolid)". The $poolid contains the first 16 characters of the Load Balancing pool that is the target of the health check.

To increase confidence in pool status, increase the consecutive_up and consecutive_down fields when creating a monitor with the API External link icon Open external link. To become healthy or unhealthy, monitored origins must pass this health check the consecutive number of times specified in these parameters.

To prevent health checks from failing, and to secure user infrastructure against spoofed checks from bad actors, we recommend the following: Only accept connections to hosts listed in the Cloudflare IP ranges External link icon Open external link in your firewall or web-server. Use Cloudflare's user agent (see above) to reject HTTP requests that don't come from these ranges. Ensure that your firewall or web server does not block or rate limit Cloudflare health checks.

, and to secure user infrastructure against spoofed checks from bad actors, we recommend the following:

Monitors support a great deal of customization and have the following properties:

Name /type Description /example Constraints port

integer Port number to connect to for the health check. Required for TCP checks. HTTP and HTTPS checks should only define the port when using a non-standard port (HTTP: default 80, HTTPS: default 443). 8080 default value: 0 method

string The method to use for the health check. This defaults to 'GET' for HTTP/HTTPS based checks and 'connection_established' for TCP based health checks. "GET" default value: GET timeout

integer The timeout (in seconds) before marking the health check as failed 3 default value: 5 path

string The endpoint path to health check against. This parameter is only valid for HTTP and HTTPS monitors. "/health" default value: / interval

integer The interval (in seconds) between each health check. Shorter intervals may improve failover time, but will increase load on the origins as we check from multiple locations. 90 default value: 60

minimum values: 60 (Pro) 10 (Business) 5 (Enterprise)

retries

integer The number of retries to attempt in case of a timeout before marking the origin as unhealthy. Retries are attempted immediately. 0 default value: 2 follow_redirects

boolean Follow redirects if returned by the origin. This parameter is only valid for HTTP and HTTPS monitors. true default value: false

valid values: (true,false) probe_zone

string (known as Simulate Zone in the UI) pushes a request from Cloudflare Health Monitors through the Cloudflare stack as if it were a real visitor request to help analyze behavior or validate a configuration. It allows you to emulate the specified zone while probing. expected_body

string A case-insensitive sub-string to look for in the response body. If this string is not found, the origin will be marked as unhealthy. This parameter is only valid for HTTP and HTTPS monitors. The sub-string must appear within the first 10KiB of your response body. "alive" header

object The HTTP request headers to send in the health check. It is recommended you set a Host header by default. The User-Agent header cannot be overridden. This parameter is only valid for HTTP and HTTPS monitors. { "Host" : [ "example.com" ] , "X-App-ID" : [ "abc123" ] } allow_insecure

boolean Do not validate the certificate when monitor use HTTPS. This parameter is currently only valid for HTTP and HTTPS monitors. true default value: false

valid values: (true,false) modified_on

string (date-time) Last modification time "2014-01-01T05:20:00.12345Z" read only created_on

string (date-time) Creation time "2014-01-01T05:20:00.12345Z" read only type

string The protocol to use for the health check. Currently supported protocols are 'HTTP','HTTPS' and 'TCP'. "https" default value: http id

string API item identifier tag "f1aba936b94213e5b8dca0c0dbf1f9cc" max length: 32

read only description

string Object description "Login page monitor" expected_codes

string The expected HTTP response code or code range of the health check. This parameter is only valid for HTTP and HTTPS monitors. "2xx" default value: 200 consecutive_up

integer To be marked healthy, the monitored origin must pass this health check consecutive_up consecutive times. 2 default value: 1 consecutive_down

integer To be marked unhealthy, the monitored origin must pass this health check consecutive_down consecutive times. 2 default value: 1

​ Override HTTP Host headers

When your application needs specialized routing (CNAME setup or custom hosts like Heroku), change the Host header used in health checks.

You can set these headers on a specific origin or a monitor. Headers set on an origin override headers set on a monitor.

​ Host header prioritization

When a load balancer runs health checks, headers set on an origin override headers set on a monitor.

For example, you might have a load balancer for www.example.com with the following setup:

Origin Pools: Pool 1: Origin 1 ( Host header set to lb-app-a.example.com ) Origin 2 Pool 2: Origin 3 Origin 4 ( Host header set to lb-app-b.example.com )

Monitor ( Host header set to www.example.com )

In this scenario, health checks for Origin 1 would use lb-app-a.example.com , health checks for Origin 4 would use lb-app-b.example.com , and all other health checks would default to www.example.com . For more information on updating your custom host configuration to be compatible with Cloudflare, see Configure Cloudflare and Heroku over HTTPS External link icon Open external link.

For a list of origins that override a monitor's Host header:

On a monitor, select Edit. Select Advanced health check settings. If you have origin overrides, you will see Origin host header overrides.

​ Managing monitors via the Load Balancing dashboard

Use the Create Load Balancer or Edit Load Balancer panels in the Load Balancing dashboard to manage health check monitors. For step-by-step guidance, see Create, attach, and configuring monitors.

​ Managing monitors via the Cloudflare API

Use the load_balancers/monitors endpoint to manage monitors via the Cloudflare API.

The Cloudflare API supports the following commands for monitors. (Examples are given for user-level endpoint but apply to the account-level endpoint as well.) For more detail, see Cloudflare API: Load Balancer Monitors External link icon Open external link.

Command Method Endpoint Create Monitor POST user/load_balancers/monitors Delete Monitor DELETE user/load_balancers/monitors List Monitors GET user/load_balancers/monitors Monitor Details GET user/load_balancers/monitors/:identifier Update Monitor PUT user/load_balancers/monitors

​ Health check integration with PagerDuty

To integrate Cloudflare Health Check notifications with PagerDuty, follow the steps outlined in PagerDuty’s Email Integration Guide External link icon Open external link. If you do not have a PagerDuty account, you will first need to set that up.

PagerDuty will generate an email address that will create incidents based on emails sent to that address.

If you already have email integration configured in PagerDuty, you can find the designated email address by going to Configuration > Services > Email (under Integrations).

When creating the Notifier object, configure the email to go to the PagerDuty integration email. Consequently, whenever a pool or origin goes down, an Incident will be created to capture it.