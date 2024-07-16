Set up LTM with Magic WAN

Consider the following steps to learn how to configure Cloudflare local traffic management (LTM) solution, using Magic WAN as the on-ramp and off-ramp to securely connect to your private or internal services. This is currently an API only feature.

​​ 1. Configure a virtual network for Magic Wan

Create and configure virtual networks using either the Cloudflare UI or the Cloudflare API. Set your virtual network as the default. Your load balancer will use the default virtual network. In the API API link label Open API docs link , specify the default virtual network by setting is_default_network = true . Retrieve the ID of the virtual network you created. To get the VNET ID, send a GET request to the following API endpoint:

https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{account_tag}/teamnet/virtual_networks?is_default=true

The VNET ID value will be used to ensure that your load balancer is properly integrated with the specified virtual network.

​​ 2. Configure an Account Load Balancer

Once you have your VNets configured, you need to make sure that the pools you will be using with your load balancer are configured with the default VNet value in the Virtual Network field. Next, create an Account Load Balancer by sending a POST request to the following API endpoint. The request body should be structured similarly to a Zone Load Balancer. Refer to the Cloudflare API documentation API link label Open API docs link for details on the required fields and their formats. Make sure that the pools you are using in your load balancer have the default VNET configured (previous step).

https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/{ACCOUNT_ID}/load_balancers/

To retrieve a list of all created Account Load Balancers, send a GET request to the same endpoint.

The tunnel_id parameter of the created Load Balancer is necessary for subsequent requests, so make sure to save the tunnel_id when you receive it in the response of the POST request. You can also retrieve the tunnel_id from the GET request if you need it for future operations.

​​ 3. Deploy route to access LB

To access the new load balancer, you need to create a tunnel route. This will be done automatically for you, but in case you would need to create one yourself or add an additional one, you need to:

Use the tunnel_id of the Account Load Balancer, retrieved in the previous step. By using the tunnel_id of the Account Load Balancer and assigning a private network IP we are making the Load Balancer available at that IP address on the associated virtual network. To create a route for your Load Balancer, send a POST API link label Open API docs link request to following endpoint with this sample body:

curl --request POST \ --url https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ { ACCOUNT_ID } /teamnet/routes \ --header 'Content-Type: application/json' \ --header 'X-Auth-Email: ' \ --data '{ "comment": "Example comment - account load balancing", "network": "<DEFAULT_VNET>, "tunnel_id": "<TUNNEL_ID>" }'

After completing these steps, the load balancer should be deployed with the selected private IP address and available to traffic on the same virtual network.