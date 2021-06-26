Load balancing analytics

Using load balancing analytics, you can:

Evaluate traffic flow.

Assess the health status of origin servers in your pools.

Review changes in pools and pool health over time.

Load balancing analytics are only available to customers on paid plans (Pro, Business, and Enterprise).

​ Dashboard Analytics

​ Overview metrics

To view Overview metrics for your load balancer, go to Traffic > Load Balancing Analytics.

These metrics show the number of requests routed to specific pools within a load balancer, helping you:

Evaluate the effects of adding or removing a pool.

Decide when to create new origin pools.

Plan for peak traffic demands and future infrastructure needs.

Add additional filters for specific pools, times, regions, and origins.

Load balancing requests are the number of uncached requests made by your load balancer. By default, Cloudflare caches resolved IP addresses for up to five seconds.

Latency metrics show an interactive map, helping you identify regions with Unhealthy or Slow pools.

To view latency information for your load balancer, go to Traffic > Load Balancing Analytics > Latency.

Logs provide a history of all origin server status changes and how they affect your load balancing pools. Load Balancing only logs events that represent a status change for an origin, from healthy to unhealthy or vice versa.

To access logs in the dashboard, go to Traffic > Load Balancing Analytics. You can also access healthcheck logs using the API External link icon Open external link.

​ GraphQL Analytics

For more flexibility, get load balancing metrics directly from the GraphQL Analytics API External link icon Open external link.

Get started with a sample query:

Requests per pool This query shows the number of requests each pool receives from each location in Cloudflare's global network. Query { viewer { zones ( filter : { zoneTag : "your Zone ID" } ) { loadBalancingRequestsAdaptiveGroups ( limit : 100 , filter : { datetime_geq : "2021-06-26T00:00:00Z" , datetime_leq : "2021-06-26T03:00:00Z" , lbName : "lb.example.com" } , orderBy : [ datetimeFifteenMinutes_DESC ] ) { count dimensions { datetimeFifteenMinutes coloCode selectedPoolName } } } } } Response (truncated) { "data" : { "viewer" : { "zones" : [ { "loadBalancingRequestsAdaptiveGroups" : [ { "count" : 4 , "dimensions" : { "coloCode" : "IAD" , "datetimeFifteenMinutes" : "2021-06-26T00:45:00Z" , "selectedPoolName" : "us-east" } } , ... ] } ] } } }