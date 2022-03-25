Manage origin server pools

For more background information on pools, refer to Origin pools .

​​ Create a pool

​​ Via the dashboard

You can create a pool within the load balancer workflow or in the Origin Pools section of the dashboard:

Go to Traffic > Load Balancing. Click Manage Pools. Click Create. For your pool, enter the following information: A name (must be unique)

A description to provide more detail on the name

A choice for Origin Steering , which affects how your pool routes traffic to each origin For each origin, enter the following information: A name (must be unique)

The origin server address or associated hostname

A Weight

(Optional) A hostname by clicking Add host header Repeat this process for additional origins in the pool. (Optional) Set up coordinates for Proximity Steering on the pool. On the origin pool, update the following information: Health Threshold : Number of healthy origins for the pool as a whole to be considered Healthy and receive traffic based on pool order in a load balancer

: Number of healthy origins for the pool as a whole to be considered Healthy and receive traffic based on pool order in a load balancer Monitor : Attach a monitor

: Attach a Health Check Regions : Choose whether to check pool health from multiple locations , which increases accuracy but can lead to probe traffic to your origin

: Choose whether to check pool health from , which increases accuracy but can lead to probe traffic to your origin Notifications: If you do or do not want to receive notifications when the pool’s status changes When finished, click Save.

​​ Via the API

For a full list of properties, refer to Create Pool External link icon Open external link . If you need help with API authentication, refer to Cloudflare API Quickstart .

The response contains the complete definition of the new pool.

Response { "success" : true , "errors" : [ ] , "messages" : [ ] , "result" : { "id" : "17b5962d775c646f3f9725cbc7a53df4" , "created_on" : "2021-01-01T05:20:00.12345Z" , "modified_on" : "2021-01-01T05:20:00.12345Z" , "description" : "Primary data center - Provider XYZ" , "name" : "primary-dc-1" , "enabled" : false , "load_shedding" : { "default_percent" : 0 , "default_policy" : "random" , "session_percent" : 0 , "session_policy" : "hash" } , "minimum_origins" : 2 , "monitor" : "f1aba936b94213e5b8dca0c0dbf1f9cc" , "check_regions" : [ "WEU" , "ENAM" ] , "origins" : [ { "name" : "app-server-1" , "address" : "0.0.0.0" , "enabled" : true , "weight" : 0.56 , "header" : { "Host" : [ "example.com" ] } } ] , "origin_steering" : { "policy" : "random" } , "notification_email" : [email protected],[email protected]" , "notification_filter" : { "origin" : { "disable" : false , "healthy" : null } , "pool" : { "disable" : false , "healthy" : null } } } }

​​ Edit a pool

​​ Via the dashboard

To edit a pool in the dashboard:

Go to Traffic > Load Balancing. Click Manage Pools. On a specific pool, click Edit. Update settings as needed. Click Save.

​​ Via the API

To update specific settings without having to resubmit the entire configuration, use a PATCH External link icon Open external link request. For broader changes, use a PUT External link icon Open external link request.

​​ Delete a pool

​​ Via the dashboard

To delete a pool in the dashboard:

Go to Traffic > Load Balancing. Click Manage Pools. On a specific pool, click Delete.

​​ Via the API