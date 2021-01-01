Create an origin server pool

A pool is a group of origin servers, with each origin identified by its IP address or hostname.

For more details about pools, refer to Origin pools.

​ Via the dashboard

You can create a pool within the load balancer workflow or in the Origin Pools section of the dashboard:

Go to Traffic > Load Balancing. Click Manage Pools. Click Create. Enter the following information for each origin: A name (must be unique)

The origin server address

A Weight

(Optional) A hostname by clicking Add host header Repeat this process for additional origins in the pool. (Optional) Set up coordinates for Proximity Steering on the pool. On the origin pool, update the following information: Health Threshold : Number of healthy origins for the pool as a whole to be considered Healthy and receive traffic based on pool order in a load balancer

: Number of healthy origins for the pool as a whole to be considered Healthy and receive traffic based on pool order in a load balancer Monitor : Attach a monitor

: Attach a Notifications: If you do or do not want to receive notifications when the pool's status changes When finished, click Save.

​ Via the API

For a full list of properties, refer to Create Pool External link icon Open external link. If you need help with API authentication, refer to Cloudflare API Quickstart External link icon Open external link.

Request curl -X POST \ -H "X-Auth-Email: user@cloudflare.com" \ -H "X-Auth-Key: REDACTED" \ "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/:account_id/load-balancers/pools" \ -H "Content-Type: application/json" \ -d ' { "description" : "Primary data center - Provider XYZ" , "name" : "primary-dc-1" , "enabled" : false , "load_shedding" : { "default_percent" : 0 , "default_policy" : "random" , "session_percent" : 0 , "session_policy" : "hash" } , "minimum_origins" : 2 , "monitor" : "f1aba936b94213e5b8dca0c0dbf1f9cc" , "check_regions" : [ "WEU" , "ENAM" ] , "origins" : [ { "name" : "app-server-1" , "address" : "0.0.0.0" , "enabled" : true , "weight" : 0.56 , "header" : { "Host" : [ "example.com" ] } } ] , "notification_email" : "someone@example.com,sometwo@example.com" , "notification_filter" : { "origin" : { "disable" : false , "healthy" : null } , "pool" : { "disable" : false , "healthy" : null } } } '

The response contains the complete definition of the new pool.