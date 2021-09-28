Override HTTP Host headers

When your application needs specialized routing (CNAME setup or custom hosts like Heroku), you can customize the Host header used in health checks on a per-origin or per-monitor level.

Important If you set a header override on an individual origin, it will take precedence over a header override set on a monitor.

​ Per origin Host header override

To balance traffic across multiple hosts, add Host headers to individual origins within the same pool.

For example, you might have a pool with origins hosted in multiple AppEngine projects or Amazon S3 buckets. You also might want to set up specific failover origins within a pool.

Since these examples require specific hostnames per origin, your load balancer will not properly route traffic without a Host header override.

If you need an origin Host header override, add it when creating or editing a pool. For security reasons, this header must meet one of the following criteria:

Is a subdomain of a zone associated with this account

Matches the origin address

Publicly resolves to the origin address

​ Host header prioritization

For example, you might have a load balancer for www.example.com with the following setup:

For example, you might have a load balancer for www.example.com with the following setup:

Origin Pools: Pool 1: Origin 1 ( Host header set to lb-app-a.example.com ) Origin 2 Pool 2: Origin 3 Origin 4 ( Host header set to lb-app-b.example.com )

Monitor ( Host header set to www.example.com )

In this scenario, health checks for Origin 1 would use lb-app-a.example.com , health checks for Origin 4 would use lb-app-b.example.com , and all other health checks would default to www.example.com . For more information on updating your custom host configuration to be compatible with Cloudflare, see Configure Cloudflare and Heroku over HTTPS External link icon Open external link.

For a list of origins that override a monitor's Host header: