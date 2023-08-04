Durable Objects migrations
A migration is a mapping process from a class name to a runtime state.
You must initiate a migration process when you:
- Create a new Durable Object class.
- Rename a Durable Object class.
- Delete a Durable Object class.
- Transfer an existing Durable Objects class.
This process informs the Workers runtime of the changes and provides it with instructions on how to deal with those changes.
The most common migration performed is a new class migration, which informs the runtime that a new Durable Object class is being uploaded.
Migrations can also be used for transferring stored data between two Durable Object classes:
- Rename migrations are used to transfer stored Durable Objects between two Durable Object classes in the same Worker code file.
- Transfer migrations are used to transfer stored Durable Objects between two Durable Object classes in different Worker code files.
The destination class (the class that stored Durable Objects are being transferred to) for a rename or transfer migration must be exported by the deployed Worker.
Migrations can also be used to delete a Durable Object class and its stored Durable Objects.
Durable Object migrations in
wrangler.toml
Migrations are performed through the
[[migrations]] configurations key in your
wrangler.toml file.
Migrations require a migration tag, which is defined by the
tag property in each migration entry.
Migration tags are treated like unique names and are used to determine which migrations have already been applied. Once a given Worker code has a migration tag set on it, all future Worker code deployments must include a migration tag.
The migration list is an ordered array of tables, specified as a top-level key in your
wrangler.toml file. The migration list is inherited by all environments and cannot be overridden by a specific environment.
All migrations are applied at deployment. Each migration can only be applied once per environment.
To illustrate an example migrations workflow, the
DurableObjectExample class can be initially defined with:
wrangler.toml
[[migrations]]
tag = "v1" # Should be unique for each entry
new_classes = ["DurableObjectExample"] # Array of new classes
Each migration in the list can have multiple directives, and multiple migrations can be specified as your project grows in complexity. For example, you may want to rename the
DurableObjectExample class to
UpdatedName and delete an outdated
DeprecatedClass entirely.
wrangler.toml
[[migrations]]
tag = "v1" # Should be unique for each entry
new_classes = ["DurableObjectExample"] # Array of new classes
[[migrations]]
tag = "v2"
renamed_classes = [{from = "DurableObjectExample", to = "UpdatedName" }] # Array of rename directives
deleted_classes = ["DeprecatedClass"] # Array of deleted class names
Durable Object migrations through Wrangler CLI
It is possible to define a migration through extra arguments to the
wrangler deploy command. When taking this route, any migrations listed in the
wrangler.toml configuration file are ignored.
You should provide an
--old-tag value whenever possible. This value should be the name of the migration tag that you believe to be most recently active. Your
wrangler deploy command will throw an error if your
--old-tag expectation does not align with Cloudflare’s value.
The list of CLI migration arguments that can be added to
wrangler deploy is as follows:
--old-tag <tag name> # Optional if your Worker code does not have a migration tag set yet.--new-tag <tag name> # new-tag and old-tag are optional if you only use CLI migrations.# Each of the migration directives can be specified multiple times if you are# creating/deleting/renaming/transferring multiple classes at once.--new-class <class name>--delete-class <class name>--rename-class <from class> <to class>--transfer-class <from script> <from class> <to class>