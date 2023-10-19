Durable Object location example

Create a Durable Object that keeps track of the location of Durable Objects.



export default { async fetch ( request , env ) { return await handleRequest ( request , env ) ; } } async function handleRequest ( request , env ) { let id = env . LOCATION . idFromName ( "A" ) ; let obj = env . LOCATION . get ( id ) ; let resp = await obj . fetch ( request ) ; return new Response ( await resp . text ( ) ) ; } export class Location { constructor ( state , env ) { this . state = state ; this . location = null } async fetch ( request ) { let response = null if ( this . location == null ) { response = new String ( ` This is the first request, we called the constructor, so this.location was null. We will set this.location to be your city: ( ${ request . cf . city } ). Try reloading the page. ` ) ; } else { response = new String ( ` The Durable Object was already loaded and running because it recently handled a request. Previous Location: ${ this . location } New Location: ${ request . cf . city } ` ) ; } this . location = request . cf . city ; console . log ( response ) ; return new Response ( response ) ; } }