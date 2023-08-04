Hibernatable WebSockets API Beta

The Hibernatable WebSockets API allows a Durable Object that is not currently running an event handler (such as handling a WebSocket message, HTTP request, or alarms) to be removed from memory while keeping its WebSockets connected (“hibernation”).

Durable Objects WebSockets support includes:

Cloudflare-specific extensions to the standard WebSocket interface.

Related methods on the state of the Durable Object.

of the Durable Object. Handler methods that a Durable Object can implement for processing WebSocket events.

The Hibernatable WebSocket API enables you to terminate (not proxy) WebSocket connections within a Durable Object, and push messages to all connected clients based on state stored within the Transactional Storage API, HTTP fetches to external services, and/or data stored in R2 and Workers KV.

For WebSocket proxy use-cases, refer to the standard WebSocket API documentation. A Durable Object that hibernates will not incur billable Duration (GB-sec) charges. For applications with many long-lived Durable Objects and periodic WebSocket messages or events, using the Hibernatable WebSockets API can measurably reduce billable duration.

If an event occurs for a hibernated Durable Object’s corresponding handler method, it will return to memory. This will call the Durable Object’s constructor, so it is best to minimize work in the constructor when using WebSocket hibernation. WebSockets disconnection Code updates will disconnect all WebSockets. If you deploy a new version of a Worker, every Durable Object is restarted. Any connections to old Durable Objects will be disconnected.

​​ WebSocket extensions