Hibernatable WebSockets API
The Hibernatable WebSockets API allows a Durable Object that is not currently running an event handler (such as handling a WebSocket message, HTTP request, or alarms) to be removed from memory while keeping its WebSockets connected (“hibernation”).
Durable Objects WebSockets support includes:
- Cloudflare-specific extensions to the standard WebSocket interface.
- Related methods on the
stateof the Durable Object.
- Handler methods that a Durable Object can implement for processing WebSocket events.
The Hibernatable WebSocket API enables you to terminate (not proxy) WebSocket connections within a Durable Object, and push messages to all connected clients based on state stored within the Transactional Storage API, HTTP fetches to external services, and/or data stored in R2 and Workers KV.
For WebSocket proxy use-cases, refer to the standard WebSocket API documentation.
If an event occurs for a hibernated Durable Object’s corresponding handler method, it will return to memory. This will call the Durable Object’s constructor, so it is best to minimize work in the constructor when using WebSocket hibernation.
WebSocket extensions
webSocket.serializeAttachment(valueany):
void
Keeps a copy of
valuein memory (not on disk) to survive hibernation. The value can be any type supported by the structured clone algorithm, which is true of most types.
If you modify
valueafter calling this method, those changes will not be retained unless you call this method again. The serialized size of
valueis limited to 2,048 bytes, otherwise this method will throw an error. If you need larger values to survive hibernation, use the Transactional Storage API and pass the corresponding key to this method so it can be retrieved later.
webSocket.deserializeAttachment():
any
- Retrieves the most recent value passed to
serializeAttachment, or
nullif none exists.
state methods for WebSockets
state.acceptWebSocket(wsWebSocket, tagsArray<string>):
void
Adds a WebSocket to the set attached to this Durable Object.
ws.accept()must not have been called separately. Once called, any incoming messages will be delivered by calling the Durable Object’s
webSocketMessage()handler, and
webSocketClose()will be invoked upon disconnect.
After calling
ws.accept(), the WebSocket is accepted. Therefore, you can use its
send()and
close()methods to send messages. Its
addEventListener()method will not ever receive any events as they will be delivered to the Durable Object.
tagsare optional string tags used to look up the WebSocket with
getWebSockets(). Each tag is limited to 256 characters, and each WebSocket is limited to 10 tags associated with it.
The Hibernatable WebSockets API permits a maximum of 32,768 WebSocket connections per Durable Object instance, but the CPU and memory usage of a given workload may further limit the practical number of simultaneous connections.
state.getWebSockets(tagstring):
Array<WebSocket>
- Gets an array of accepted WebSockets matching the given tag. Disconnected WebSockets are automatically removed from the list. Calling
getWebSockets()with no
tagargument will return all WebSockets.
state.setWebSocketAutoResponse(webSocketRequestResponsePairWebSocketRequestResponsePair):
void
Sets an application level auto response that does not wake hibernated WebSockets.
state.setWebSocketAutoResponsereceives
WebSocketRequestResponsePair(requeststring, responsestring)as an argument, enabling any WebSocket that was accepted via
state.acceptWebSocket()belonging to this Object to automatically reply with
responsewhen it receives the specified
request.
setWebSocketAutoResponse()is preferable to setting up a server for static ping/pong messages because
setWebSocketAutoResponse()handles application level ping/pongs without waking the WebSocket from hibernation, preventing unnecessary duration charges.
Both
requestand
responseare limited to 2,048 characters each.
If
state.setWebSocketAutoResponse()is set without any argument, it will remove any previously set auto-response configuration. Setting
state.setWebSocketAutoResponse()without any argument will stop an actor from replying with
responsefor a
request. It will also stop updating the last timestamp of a
request, but if there was any auto-response timestamp set, it will remain accessible with
state.getWebSocketAutoResponseTimestamp().
state.getWebSocketAutoResponse():
Object | null
Gets the
WebSocketRequestResponsePair(requeststring, responsestring)currently set, or
nullif there is none.
Each
WebSocketRequestResponsePair(requeststring, responsestring)Object provides methods for
getRequest()and
getResponse().
state.getWebSocketAutoResponseTimestamp(wsWebSocket):
Date | null
- Gets the most recent
Datewhen the WebSocket received an auto-response request, or
nullif the given WebSocket never received an auto-response request.
webSocketMessage() handler method
The system calls the
webSocketMessage() method when an accepted WebSocket receives a message.
The method is not called for WebSocket control frames. The system will respond to an incoming WebSocket protocol ping automatically without interrupting hibernation. The method takes
(ws: WebSocket, message: String | ArrayBuffer) as parameters. It does not return a result and can be
async.
webSocketClose() handler method
The system calls the
webSocketClose() method when a WebSocket is closed. The method takes
(ws: WebSocket, code: number, reason: string, wasClean: boolean) as parameters.
wasClean() is true if the connection closed cleanly, false otherwise. The method does not return a result and can be
async.
webSocketError() handler method
The system calls the
webSocketError() method for any non-disconnection related errors. The method takes
(ws: WebSocket, error: any) as parameters. It does not return a result and can be
async.