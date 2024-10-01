Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Search
Products
Learning
Status
Support
Log in
GitHub
X
YouTube
Select theme
Dark
Light
Auto
D1
Overview
Get started
Best practices
Import and export data
Query a database
Use indexes
Local development
Remote development
Use D1 from Pages ↗
Workers Binding API
Overview
D1 Database
Prepared statement methods
Return objects
SQL API
SQL statements
Define foreign keys
Query JSON
REST API ↗
API
Wrangler commands
Configuration
Data location
Environments
Smart Placement ↗
Observability
Debug D1
Metrics and analytics
Billing
Audit Logs
Examples
Query D1 from Remix
Query D1 from Hono
Query D1 from SvelteKit
Query D1 from Python Workers
Tutorials
Demos and architectures
Platform
Pricing
Alpha database migration guide
Limits
Choose a data or storage product ↗
Changelog
Reference
Migrations
Time Travel and backups
Community projects
Generated columns
Data security
Backups (Legacy)
Products
Learning
Status
Support
Log in
GitHub
X
YouTube
Select theme
Dark
Light
Auto
Products
…
D1
Best practices
Best practices
Import and export data
Query a database
Use indexes
Local development
Remote development
Use D1 from Pages
Was this helpful?
Yes
No
What did you like?
Accurate
Easy to understand
Solved my problem
Helped me decide to use the product
Other
What went wrong?
Hard to understand
Incorrect information
Missing the information
Other
Thank you for helping improve Cloudflare's documentation!
Cloudflare Dashboard
Discord
Community
Learning Center
Support Portal
Cookie Settings