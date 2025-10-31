Report logo misuse to Cloudflare directly from the Brand Protection dashboard

The Brand Protection logo query dashboard now allows you to use the Report to Cloudflare button to submit an Abuse report directly from the Brand Protection logo queries dashboard. While you could previously report new domains that were impersonating your brand before, now you can do the same for websites found to be using your logo wihtout your permission. The abuse reports wiull be prefilled and you will only need to validate a few fields before you can click the submit button, after which our team process your request.

Ready to start? Check out the Brand Protection docs.