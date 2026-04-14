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Wrangler commands

Use wrangler browser commands to manage Browser Rendering sessions from the command line.

browser create

Create a new browser rendering session

Terminal window
npx wrangler browser create
  • --lab boolean default: false

    Enable lab browser session with experimental Chrome features (e.g., WebMCP)

  • --keepAlive number alias: --k

    Keep-alive duration in seconds (60-600)

  • --json boolean default: false

    Return session info as JSON

  • --open boolean

    Open DevTools in browser (default: true in interactive mode)

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

browser close

Close a browser rendering session

Terminal window
npx wrangler browser close [SESSIONID]
  • [SESSIONID] string required

    The session ID to close

  • --json boolean default: false

    Return result as JSON

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

browser list

List active browser rendering sessions

Terminal window
npx wrangler browser list
  • --json boolean default: false

    Return output as JSON

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources

browser view

View a live browser session

Terminal window
npx wrangler browser view [SESSIONID]
  • [SESSIONID] string

    The session ID to inspect (optional if only one session exists)

  • --target string

    Target selector (matches id exactly, or url/title by substring)

  • --json boolean default: false

    Return live browser session URL(s) as JSON

  • --open boolean

    Open in browser (default: true in interactive mode)

Global flags
  • --v boolean alias: --version

    Show version number

  • --cwd string

    Run as if Wrangler was started in the specified directory instead of the current working directory

  • --config string alias: --c

    Path to Wrangler configuration file

  • --env string alias: --e

    Environment to use for operations, and for selecting .env and .dev.vars files

  • --env-file string

    Path to an .env file to load - can be specified multiple times - values from earlier files are overridden by values in later files

  • --experimental-provision boolean aliases: --x-provision default: true

    Experimental: Enable automatic resource provisioning

  • --experimental-auto-create boolean alias: --x-auto-create default: true

    Automatically provision draft bindings with new resources