REST API timeouts

Browser Rendering uses several independent timers to manage how long different parts of a request can take. If any of these timers exceed their limit, the request returns a timeout error.

Each timer controls a specific part of the rendering lifecycle — from page load, to selector load, to action.

TimerScopeDefaultMax
goToOptions.timeoutTime to wait for the page to load before timeout.30 s60 s
goToOptions.waitUntilTime until page load considered complete:
load = full page load, including resources, like images and stylesheets.
Event.domcontentloaded = waits until the DOM content has been fully loaded, fires before the page load event.
Event.networkidle0 = there are no active network connections for at least 500 ms.
Event.networkidle2 = there are no more than two active network connections for at least 500 ms.
waitForSelectorTime to wait for a specific element (any CSS selector) to appear on the page.null60 s
waitForTimeoutAdditional amount of time to wait after the page has loaded to proceed with actions.null60 s
actionTimeoutTime to wait for the action itself (for example: a screenshot, PDF, or scrape) to complete after the page has loaded.null5 min
PDFOptions.timeoutSame as actionTimeout, but only applies to the /pdf endpoint.30 s5 min

Notes and recommendations

You can set multiple timers — as long as one is complete, the request will fire.

If you are not getting the expected output:

  • Try increasing goToOptions.timeout (up to 60 s).
  • If waiting for a specific element, use waitForSelector. Otherwise, use goToOptions.waitUntil set to networkidle2 to ensure the page has finished loading dynamic content.
  • If you are getting a 422, it may be the action itself (ex: taking a screenshot, extracting the html content) that takes a long time. Try increasing the actionTimeout instead.