REST API timeouts

Browser Rendering uses several independent timers to manage how long different parts of a request can take. If any of these timers exceed their limit, the request returns a timeout error.

Each timer controls a specific part of the rendering lifecycle — from page load, to selector load, to action.

Timer Scope Default Max goToOptions.timeout Time to wait for the page to load before timeout. 30 s 60 s goToOptions.waitUntil Time until page load considered complete:

load = full page load, including resources, like images and stylesheets.

Event.domcontentloaded = waits until the DOM content has been fully loaded, fires before the page load event.

Event.networkidle0 = there are no active network connections for at least 500 ms.

Event.networkidle2 = there are no more than two active network connections for at least 500 ms. — — waitForSelector Time to wait for a specific element (any CSS selector) to appear on the page. null 60 s waitForTimeout Additional amount of time to wait after the page has loaded to proceed with actions. null 60 s actionTimeout Time to wait for the action itself (for example: a screenshot, PDF, or scrape) to complete after the page has loaded. null 5 min PDFOptions.timeout Same as actionTimeout , but only applies to the /pdf endpoint. 30 s 5 min

Notes and recommendations

You can set multiple timers — as long as one is complete, the request will fire.

If you are not getting the expected output: