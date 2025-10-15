REST API timeouts
Browser Rendering uses several independent timers to manage how long different parts of a request can take. If any of these timers exceed their limit, the request returns a timeout error.
Each timer controls a specific part of the rendering lifecycle — from page load, to selector load, to action.
|Timer
|Scope
|Default
|Max
goToOptions.timeout
|Time to wait for the page to load before timeout.
|30 s
|60 s
goToOptions.waitUntil
|Time until page load considered complete:
load = full page load, including resources, like images and stylesheets.
Event.domcontentloaded = waits until the DOM content has been fully loaded, fires before the page
load event.
Event.networkidle0 = there are no active network connections for at least 500 ms.
Event.networkidle2 = there are no more than two active network connections for at least 500 ms.
|—
|—
waitForSelector
|Time to wait for a specific element (any CSS selector) to appear on the page.
|null
|60 s
waitForTimeout
|Additional amount of time to wait after the page has loaded to proceed with actions.
|null
|60 s
actionTimeout
|Time to wait for the action itself (for example: a screenshot, PDF, or scrape) to complete after the page has loaded.
|null
|5 min
PDFOptions.timeout
|Same as
actionTimeout, but only applies to the /pdf endpoint.
|30 s
|5 min
You can set multiple timers — as long as one is complete, the request will fire.
If you are not getting the expected output:
- Try increasing
goToOptions.timeout(up to 60 s).
- If waiting for a specific element, use
waitForSelector. Otherwise, use
goToOptions.waitUntilset to
networkidle2to ensure the page has finished loading dynamic content.
- If you are getting a
422, it may be the action itself (ex: taking a screenshot, extracting the html content) that takes a long time. Try increasing the
actionTimeoutinstead.
