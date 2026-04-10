/scrape - Scrape HTML elements

The /scrape endpoint extracts structured data from specific elements on a webpage, returning details such as element dimensions and inner HTML.

Before you begin, make sure you create a custom API Token with Browser Rendering - Edit permission. For more information, refer to Quick Actions — Before you begin.

Endpoint

https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/scrape

Required fields

You must provide either url or elements :

url (string)

(string) elements (array of objects) — each object must include selector (string)

Common use cases

Extract headings, links, prices, or other repeated content with CSS selectors

Collect metadata (for example, titles, descriptions, canonical links)

Basic usage

curl

TypeScript SDK Go to https://example.com and extract metadata from all h1 and a elements in the DOM. Terminal window curl -X POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/scrape' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "url": "https://example.com/", "elements": [{ "selector": "h1" }, { "selector": "a" }] }' Explain Code { " success " : true , " result " : [ { " results " : [ { " attributes " : [], " height " : 39 , " html " : "Example Domain" , " left " : 100 , " text " : "Example Domain" , " top " : 133.4375 , " width " : 600 } ], " selector " : "h1" }, { " results " : [ { " attributes " : [ { " name " : "href" , " value " : "https://www.iana.org/domains/example" } ], " height " : 20 , " html " : "More information..." , " left " : 100 , " text " : "More information..." , " top " : 249.875 , " width " : 142 } ], " selector " : "a" } ] } Explain Code TypeScript import Cloudflare from "cloudflare" ; const client = new Cloudflare ( { apiToken : process . env [ "CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" ] , } ) ; const scrapes = await client . browserRendering . scrape . create ( { account_id : process . env [ "CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID" ] , elements : [ { selector : "h1" }, { selector : "a" } ] } ) ; console . log ( scrapes ) ; Explain Code

Many more options exist, like setting HTTP credentials using authenticate , setting cookies , and using gotoOptions to control page load behaviour - check the endpoint reference for all available parameters.

Response fields

results (array of objects) - Contains extracted data for each selector. selector (string) - The CSS selector used. results (array of objects) - List of extracted elements matching the selector. text (string) - Inner text of the element. html (string) - Inner HTML of the element. attributes (array of objects) - List of extracted attributes such as href for links. height , width , top , left (number) - Position and dimensions of the element.

(array of objects) - Contains extracted data for each selector.

Advanced Usage

Looking for more parameters? Visit the Browser Rendering API reference for all available parameters, such as setting HTTP credentials using authenticate , setting cookies , and customizing load behavior using gotoOptions .

Handling JavaScript-heavy pages

For JavaScript-heavy pages or Single Page Applications (SPAs), the default page load behavior may return empty or incomplete results. This happens because the browser considers the page loaded before JavaScript has finished rendering the content.

The simplest solution is to use the gotoOptions.waitUntil parameter set to networkidle0 or networkidle2 :

{ " url " : "https://example.com" , " gotoOptions " : { " waitUntil " : "networkidle0" } }

For faster responses, advanced users can use waitForSelector to wait for a specific element instead of waiting for all network activity to stop. This requires knowing which CSS selector indicates the content you need has loaded. For more details, refer to Quick Actions timeouts.

Set a custom user agent

You can change the user agent at the page level by passing userAgent as a top-level parameter in the JSON body. This is useful if the target website serves different content based on the user agent.

Note The userAgent parameter does not bypass bot protection. Requests from Browser Rendering will always be identified as a bot. Because the User-Agent is configurable, destination servers looking to identify or block Browser Rendering requests should use the non-configurable headers rather than relying on the User-Agent string.

Troubleshooting

If you have questions or encounter an error, see the Browser Rendering FAQ and troubleshooting guide.