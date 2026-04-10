/content - Fetch HTML

The /content endpoint instructs the browser to navigate to a website and capture the fully rendered HTML of a page, including the head section, after JavaScript execution. This is ideal for capturing content from JavaScript-heavy or interactive websites.

Before you begin, make sure you create a custom API Token with Browser Rendering - Edit permission. For more information, refer to Quick Actions — Before you begin.

Endpoint

https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/content

Required fields

You must provide either url or html :

url (string)

(string) html (string)

Common use cases

Capture the fully rendered HTML of a dynamic page

Extract HTML for parsing, scraping, or downstream processing

Basic usage

Fetch rendered HTML from a URL

curl

TypeScript SDK Go to https://developers.cloudflare.com/ and return the rendered HTML. Terminal window curl -X 'POST' 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/content' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \ -d '{"url": "https://developers.cloudflare.com/"}' TypeScript import Cloudflare from "cloudflare" ; const client = new Cloudflare ( { apiToken : process . env [ "CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" ] , } ) ; const content = await client . browserRendering . content . create ( { account_id : process . env [ "CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID" ] , url : "https://developers.cloudflare.com/" , } ) ; console . log ( content ) ; Explain Code

Advanced usage

Looking for more parameters? Visit the Browser Rendering API reference for all available parameters, such as setting HTTP credentials using authenticate , setting cookies , and customizing load behavior using gotoOptions .

Block specific resource types

Navigate to https://cloudflare.com/ but block images and stylesheets from loading. Undesired requests can be blocked by resource type ( rejectResourceTypes ) or by using a regex pattern ( rejectRequestPattern ). The opposite can also be done, only allow requests that match allowRequestPattern or allowResourceTypes .

Terminal window curl -X POST 'https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<accountId>/browser-rendering/content' \ -H 'Authorization: Bearer <apiToken>' \ -H 'Content-Type: application/json' \ -d '{ "url": "https://cloudflare.com/", "rejectResourceTypes": ["image"], "rejectRequestPattern": ["/^.*\\.(css)"] }'

Many more options exist, like setting HTTP headers using setExtraHTTPHeaders , setting cookies , and using gotoOptions to control page load behaviour - check the endpoint reference for all available parameters.

Handling JavaScript-heavy pages

For JavaScript-heavy pages or Single Page Applications (SPAs), the default page load behavior may return empty or incomplete results. This happens because the browser considers the page loaded before JavaScript has finished rendering the content.

The simplest solution is to use the gotoOptions.waitUntil parameter set to networkidle0 or networkidle2 :

{ " url " : "https://example.com" , " gotoOptions " : { " waitUntil " : "networkidle0" } }

For faster responses, advanced users can use waitForSelector to wait for a specific element instead of waiting for all network activity to stop. This requires knowing which CSS selector indicates the content you need has loaded. For more details, refer to Quick Actions timeouts.

Set a custom user agent

You can change the user agent at the page level by passing userAgent as a top-level parameter in the JSON body. This is useful if the target website serves different content based on the user agent.

Note The userAgent parameter does not bypass bot protection. Requests from Browser Rendering will always be identified as a bot. Because the User-Agent is configurable, destination servers looking to identify or block Browser Rendering requests should use the non-configurable headers rather than relying on the User-Agent string.

Troubleshooting

If you have questions or encounter an error, see the Browser Rendering FAQ and troubleshooting guide.