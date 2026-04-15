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When browser automation fails or behaves unexpectedly, it can be difficult to understand what happened. Session recording captures DOM changes, mouse and keyboard events, and page navigation as structured JSON events — not a video — so it is lightweight and easy to inspect. Recordings are powered by rrweb ↗ and are opt-in per session.

Enable session recording

Pass recording: true to puppeteer.launch() or playwright.launch() :

Puppeteer

Playwright TypeScript import puppeteer from "@cloudflare/puppeteer" ; interface Env { MYBROWSER : Fetcher ; } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) : Promise < Response > { const browser = await puppeteer . launch ( env . MYBROWSER , { recording : true } ) ; const page = await browser . newPage () ; await page . goto ( "https://example.com" ) ; // ... your automation steps ... const sessionId = browser . sessionId () ; await browser . close () ; return new Response ( `Session recorded: ${ sessionId } ` ) ; }, }; Explain Code TypeScript import { launch } from "@cloudflare/playwright" ; interface Env { MYBROWSER : Fetcher ; } export default { async fetch ( request : Request , env : Env ) : Promise < Response > { const browser = await launch ( env . MYBROWSER , { recording : true } ) ; const page = await browser . newPage () ; await page . goto ( "https://example.com" ) ; // ... your automation steps ... const sessionId = browser . sessionId () ; await browser . close () ; return new Response ( `Session recorded: ${ sessionId } ` ) ; }, }; Explain Code

Note The recording is finalized when the browser session closes, whether you call browser.close() explicitly, the session reaches its idle timeout, or the Worker terminates for any other reason. The recording is not available until after the session ends.

Enable with CDP endpoint

When connecting to Browser Rendering from any environment using the CDP endpoint, add recording=true as a query parameter to the WebSocket URL:

wss://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/browser-rendering/devtools/browser?recording=true&keep_alive=600000

For example, to enable session recording in an MCP client, add recording=true to the --wsEndpoint URL in your client configuration:

{ " mcpServers " : { " browser-rendering " : { " command " : "npx" , " args " : [ "-y" , "chrome-devtools-mcp@latest" , "--wsEndpoint=wss://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/browser-rendering/devtools/browser?recording=true&keep_alive=600000" , "--wsHeaders={ \" Authorization \" : \" Bearer <API_TOKEN> \" }" ] } } } Explain Code

For other MCP clients and CDP usage with Puppeteer or Playwright, refer to the CDP documentation.

Note The recording is only available after the browser session closes. CDP sessions typically use keep_alive to stay open between commands. The browser will close automatically when it has been idle for the keep_alive duration. You can also close it explicitly with browser.close() .

View recordings

After a session closes, its recording is available in the Cloudflare dashboard under Browser Rendering > Logs. Select a session to open the recording viewer, where you can scrub through the timeline and replay what happened during the session.

Retrieve a recording via API

You can also retrieve a recording programmatically using the session ID. Use browser.sessionId() to capture the session ID before closing the browser, then pass it to the recordings endpoint.

Terminal window curl https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/<ACCOUNT_ID>/browser-rendering/recording/<SESSION_ID> \ -H "Authorization: Bearer <API_TOKEN>"

A successful response looks similar to the following:

{ " sessionId " : "e26d4660-5b78-4761-b82f-c6b5bad5a925" , " duration " : 4380 , " events " : { " target-1 " : [] } }

Replay a recording

The events values in the API response are standard rrweb event arrays. You can pass them directly to rrweb-player ↗ to self-host a replay UI with a timeline scrubber and playback controls.

Limits

Recordings are retained for 30 days after the session ends and automatically deleted.

Recording is opt-in. It is not enabled by default.

Session recording is available with Browser Sessions via launch() and the CDP endpoint. It is not available with Quick Actions.

and the CDP endpoint. It is not available with Quick Actions. The minimum recording duration is 1 second. Sessions shorter than 1 second will not produce a viewable recording.

The maximum recording duration is 2 hours.

rrweb limitations

Session recording uses rrweb ↗, which records DOM state and events rather than pixels. This approach is lightweight but has the following limitations: