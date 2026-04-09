Using with Puppeteer (CDP)
You can use Puppeteer ↗ to connect to Browser Rendering sessions from any Node.js environment and automate browser tasks programmatically via CDP. This is useful for scripts running on your local machine, CI/CD pipelines, or external servers.
Before you begin, make sure you create a custom API Token with the
Browser Rendering - Edit permission. For more information, refer to REST API — Before you begin.
- Node.js installed on your machine
- A Cloudflare account with Browser Rendering enabled
- A Browser Rendering API token with
Browser Rendering - Editpermissions
Install the
puppeteer-core package (the version without bundled Chrome):
npm i puppeteer-core
yarn add puppeteer-core
pnpm add puppeteer-core
bun add puppeteer-core
The following script demonstrates how to connect to a Browser Rendering session, navigate to a page, extract the title, and take a screenshot.
Create a file named
script.js:
Replace
ACCOUNT_ID with your Cloudflare account ID and
API_TOKEN with your Browser Rendering API token, or set them as environment variables:
You should see the page title printed to the console and a screenshot saved as
screenshot.png.
The script connects directly to Browser Rendering via WebSocket using the CDP protocol:
- WebSocket endpoint - The
browserWSEndpointURL acquires a new browser session and connects to it via WebSocket
- Authentication - The
Authorizationheader with your API token authenticates the request
- Keep-alive - The
keep_aliveparameter (in milliseconds) specifies how long the session stays active
- Puppeteer API - Once connected, you use the standard Puppeteer API to control the browser
If you have questions or encounter an error, see the Browser Rendering FAQ and troubleshooting guide.