Analyze AI traffic

AI Audit metrics provide you with insight on how AI crawlers are interacting with your website (Cloudflare zone).

To view AI Audit metrics:

Log in to the Cloudflare dashboard ↗ , and select your account and domain. Go to AI Audit.

You can find meaningful information across both AI Crawlers and Metrics tabs.

View AI crawler activity

The AI Crawlers tab provides you with the following information:

Complete list of detected AI crawlers and their operators

Number of requests made by each AI crawler

Number of robots.txt violations for each crawler

View AI Audit metrics

The Metrics tab provides you with the following metrics to help you understand how AI crawlers are interacting with your website.

Metric Description Total requests The total number of requests to crawl your website, from all AI crawlers Blocked requests The number of requests you have blocked (by blocking AI crawlers) Allowed requests The number of requests you have allowed (by allowing AI crawlers) Hosts The owner of the AI crawler Overall popular paths The most popular pages crawled by AI crawlers, from all AI crawlers Most active AI crawlers by operators The AI crawler owners with the highest number of requests to access your site Request by AI crawlers A graph which displays the number of crawl requests from each AI crawler Most popular paths by AI crawlers The most popular pages crawled by AI crawlers, for each AI crawler Referrals A graph which displays the number of referrals from each AI operator Referers The list of referers who directed traffic to your site

Requests in AI Audit metrics The number of requests in AI Audit metrics are specifically requests which were met with HTTP code 200 (the request was successfully served, with actual content). AI Audit metrics filter all other HTTP codes.

You can use the date filter to choose the period of time you wish to analyze.

Free plans

Paid plans Filter options: Past 24 hours Filter options: Past 24 hours

Past 7 days

Past 14 days

Past month

The values of the AI Audit metrics will update according to your filter.