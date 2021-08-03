iPhone

Follow this quick guide to start using 1.1.1.1 on your iPhone.

Go to Settings. Click on Wi-Fi. Click the information 'i' icon next to the Wi-Fi name you are connected to. Scroll down until you see the section called Configure DNS. Change the configuration from Automatic to Manual. Click Add Server. Remove any IP addresses that may be already listed and in their place add: 1.1.1.1

1.0.0.1

2606:4700:4700::1111

2606:4700:4700::1001

Click Save.

​ 1.1.1.1 iOS app

If you want to configure 1.1.1.1 automatically, you can download Cloudflare's 1.1.1.1: Faster Internet External link icon Open external link free iOS app.

1.1.1.1: Faster Internet automatically configures your phone to use 1.1.1.1 on any network you connect to. The app also allows you to enable encryption for DNS queries to the 1.1.1.1 DNS resolver or enable WARP mode External link icon Open external link, which gives you all the protection from 1.1.1.1 while additionally keeping all your HTTP traffic private and secure.

You can select between these options in 1.1.1.1: Faster Internet's settings. By default, 1.1.1.1:Faster Internet's settings are configured to WARP mode.

To set up 1.1.1.1: Faster Internet:

Download 1.1.1.1: Faster Internet from the app store External link icon Open external link . Launch 1.1.1.1: Faster Internet and accept the Terms of Service. Install the VPN profile that allows your phone to connect securely to 1.1.1.1.

You are now using 1.1.1.1 for your DNS queries. If you want to add an extra layer of security and encrypt all of your traffic with HTTPS, toggle the WARP button to Connected.

Alternatively, you may want to only encrypt your DNS queries and leave the remaining traffic unencrypted. If this is the case:

Open 1.1.1.1: Faster Internet. Tap the menu button. You will see two options: 1.1.1.1 and WARP. Select 1.1.1.1 > Done.

You are now using encryption only for your DNS queries.