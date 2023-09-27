Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs logomark
Cloudflare
Docs
Workers AI
Navigation menu icon
Open external link
Cloudflare Docs logomark
Cloudflare
Docs
Workers AI
Dropdown icon
Workers AI menu
Workers home
Discord
Overview
Expand: Get started
Get started
Local dev - setup
Workers - Wrangler
REST API
Expand: Models
Models
Large language model (LLM)
Speech to text
Translation
Sentiment Analysis
Image classification
Embedding
Expand: Tutorials
Tutorials
Build a Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) AI
Expand: Platform
Platform
Workers + Pages SDK
REST API
API link label
Open API docs link
Limits
Bindings
Give Feedback
GitHub icon
Visit Workers AI on GitHub
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
Light theme icon (depiction of a sun)
Dark theme icon (depiction of a moon)
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)
Products
Workers AI
Tutorials
Build a Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) AI