Explore Code Generation Using DeepSeek Coder Models

A handy way to explore all of the models available on Workers AI is to use a Jupyter Notebook ↗.

You can download the DeepSeek Coder notebook or view the embedded notebook below.

Exploring Code Generation Using DeepSeek Coder

AI Models being able to generate code unlocks all sorts of use cases. The DeepSeek Coder ↗ models @hf/thebloke/deepseek-coder-6.7b-base-awq and @hf/thebloke/deepseek-coder-6.7b-instruct-awq are now available on Workers AI.

Let's explore them using the API!

import sys ! { sys . executable } - m pip install requests python - dotenv

import os from getpass import getpass from IPython . display import display , Image , Markdown , Audio import requests

% load_ext dotenv % dotenv

Configuring your environment

To use the API you'll need your Cloudflare Account ID ↗ (head to Workers & Pages > Overview > Account details > Account ID) and a Workers AI enabled API Token ↗.

If you want to add these files to your environment, you can create a new file named .env

Terminal window CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN = "YOUR-TOKEN" CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID = "YOUR-ACCOUNT-ID"

if "CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" in os . environ : api_token = os . environ [ "CLOUDFLARE_API_TOKEN" ] else : api_token = getpass ( "Enter you Cloudflare API Token" )

if "CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID" in os . environ : account_id = os . environ [ "CLOUDFLARE_ACCOUNT_ID" ] else : account_id = getpass ( "Enter your account id" )

A common use case is to complete the code for the user after they provide a descriptive comment.

model = "@hf/thebloke/deepseek-coder-6.7b-base-awq" prompt = "# A function that checks if a given word is a palindrome" response = requests . post ( f "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ { account_id } /ai/run/ { model } " , headers = { "Authorization" : f "Bearer { api_token } " }, json = { "messages" : [ { "role" : "user" , "content" : prompt } ]} ) inference = response . json () code = inference [ "result" ][ "response" ] display ( Markdown ( f """ ```python { prompt } { code . strip () } ``` """ ))

# A function that checks if a given word is a palindrome def is_palindrome ( word ): # Convert the word to lowercase word = word . lower () # Reverse the word reversed_word = word [:: - 1 ] # Check if the reversed word is the same as the original word if word == reversed_word : return True else : return False # Test the function print ( is_palindrome ( "racecar" )) # Output: True print ( is_palindrome ( "hello" )) # Output: False

Assist in debugging

We've all been there, bugs happen. Sometimes those stacktraces can be very intimidating, and a great use case of using Code Generation is to assist in explaining the problem.

model = "@hf/thebloke/deepseek-coder-6.7b-instruct-awq" system_message = "The user is going to give you code that isn't working. Explain to the user what might be wrong" code = """# Welcomes our user def hello_world(first_name="World"): print(f"Hello, {name} !") """ response = requests . post ( f "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ { account_id } /ai/run/ { model } " , headers = { "Authorization" : f "Bearer { api_token } " }, json = { "messages" : [ { "role" : "system" , "content" : system_message }, { "role" : "user" , "content" : code }, ]} ) inference = response . json () response = inference [ "result" ][ "response" ] display ( Markdown ( response ))

The error in your code is that you are trying to use a variable name which is not defined anywhere in your function. The correct variable to use is first_name . So, you should change f"Hello, {name}!" to f"Hello, {first_name}!" .

Here is the corrected code:

# Welcomes our user def hello_world ( first_name = "World" ): print ( f "Hello, { first_name } " )

Now, when you call hello_world() , it will print "Hello, World" by default. If you call hello_world("John") , it will print "Hello, John".

Write tests!

Writing unit tests is a common best practice. With the enough context, it's possible to write unit tests.

model = "@hf/thebloke/deepseek-coder-6.7b-instruct-awq" system_message = "The user is going to give you code and would like to have tests written in the Python unittest module." code = """ class User: def __init__(self, first_name, last_name=None): self.first_name = first_name self.last_name = last_name if last_name is None: self.last_name = "Mc" + self.first_name def full_name(self): return self.first_name + " " + self.last_name """ response = requests . post ( f "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ { account_id } /ai/run/ { model } " , headers = { "Authorization" : f "Bearer { api_token } " }, json = { "messages" : [ { "role" : "system" , "content" : system_message }, { "role" : "user" , "content" : code }, ]} ) inference = response . json () response = inference [ "result" ][ "response" ] display ( Markdown ( response ))

Here is a simple unittest test case for the User class:

import unittest class TestUser ( unittest . TestCase ): def test_full_name ( self ): user = User ( "John" , "Doe" ) self . assertEqual ( user . full_name (), "John Doe" ) def test_default_last_name ( self ): user = User ( "Jane" ) self . assertEqual ( user . full_name (), "Jane McJane" ) if __name__ == '__main__' : unittest . main ()

In this test case, we have two tests:

test_full_name tests the full_name method when the user has both a first name and a last name.

tests the method when the user has both a first name and a last name. test_default_last_name tests the full_name method when the user only has a first name and the last name is set to "Mc" + first name.

If all these tests pass, it means that the full_name method is working as expected. If any of these tests fail, it

Fill-in-the-middle Code Completion

A common use case in Developer Tools is to autocomplete based on context. DeepSeek Coder provides the ability to submit existing code with a placeholder, so that the model can complete in context.

Warning: The tokens are prefixed with <｜ and suffixed with ｜> make sure to copy and paste them.

model = "@hf/thebloke/deepseek-coder-6.7b-base-awq" code = """ <｜fim▁begin｜>import re from jklol import email_service def send_email(email_address, body): <｜fim▁hole｜> if not is_valid_email: raise InvalidEmailAddress(email_address) return email_service.send(email_address, body)<｜fim▁end｜> """ response = requests . post ( f "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ { account_id } /ai/run/ { model } " , headers = { "Authorization" : f "Bearer { api_token } " }, json = { "messages" : [ { "role" : "user" , "content" : code } ]} ) inference = response . json () response = inference [ "result" ][ "response" ] display ( Markdown ( f """ ```python { response . strip () } ``` """ ))

is_valid_email = re . match ( r " [ ^ @ ] + @ [ ^ @ ] + \. [ ^ @ ] + " , email_address )

Experimental: Extract data into JSON

No need to threaten the model or bring grandma into the prompt. Get back JSON in the format you want.

model = "@hf/thebloke/deepseek-coder-6.7b-instruct-awq" # Learn more at https://json-schema.org/ json_schema = """ { "title": "User", "description": "A user from our example app", "type": "object", "properties": { "firstName": { "description": "The user's first name", "type": "string" }, "lastName": { "description": "The user's last name", "type": "string" }, "numKids": { "description": "Amount of children the user has currently", "type": "integer" }, "interests": { "description": "A list of what the user has shown interest in", "type": "array", "items": { "type": "string" } }, }, "required": [ "firstName" ] } """ system_prompt = f """ The user is going to discuss themselves and you should create a JSON object from their description to match the json schema below. <BEGIN JSON SCHEMA> { json_schema } <END JSON SCHEMA> Return JSON only. Do not explain or provide usage examples. """ prompt = """Hey there, I'm Craig Dennis and I'm a Developer Educator at Cloudflare. My email is craig@cloudflare.com. I am very interested in AI. I've got two kids. I love tacos, burritos, and all things Cloudflare""" response = requests . post ( f "https://api.cloudflare.com/client/v4/accounts/ { account_id } /ai/run/ { model } " , headers = { "Authorization" : f "Bearer { api_token } " }, json = { "messages" : [ { "role" : "system" , "content" : system_prompt }, { "role" : "user" , "content" : prompt } ]} ) inference = response . json () response = inference [ "result" ][ "response" ] display ( Markdown ( f """ ```json { response . strip () } ``` """ ))