Explore Code Generation Using DeepSeek Coder Models

AI Models being able to generate code unlocks all sorts of use cases. The DeepSeek Coder ↗ models @hf/thebloke/deepseek-coder-6.7b-base-awq and @hf/thebloke/deepseek-coder-6.7b-instruct-awq are now available on Workers AI.
Generate code from a comment
A common use case is to complete the code for the user after they provide a descriptive comment.
Assist in debugging
We've all been there, bugs happen. Sometimes those stacktraces can be very intimidating, and a great use case of using Code Generation is to assist in explaining the problem.
The error in your code is that you are trying to use a variable name which is not defined anywhere in your function. The correct variable to use is first_name. So, you should change f"Hello, {name}!" to f"Hello, {first_name}!".
Here is the corrected code:
Now, when you call hello_world(), it will print "Hello, World" by default. If you call hello_world("John"), it will print "Hello, John".
Write tests!
Writing unit tests is a common best practice. With the enough context, it's possible to write unit tests.
Here is a simple unittest test case for the User class:
In this test case, we have two tests:
test_full_name tests the full_name method when the user has both a first name and a last name.
test_default_last_name tests the full_name method when the user only has a first name and the last name is set to "Mc" + first name.
If all these tests pass, it means that the full_name method is working as expected. If any of these tests fail, it
Fill-in-the-middle Code Completion
A common use case in Developer Tools is to autocomplete based on context. DeepSeek Coder provides the ability to submit existing code with a placeholder, so that the model can complete in context.
Warning: The tokens are prefixed with <｜ and suffixed with ｜> make sure to copy and paste them.
Experimental: Extract data into JSON
No need to threaten the model or bring grandma into the prompt. Get back JSON in the format you want.