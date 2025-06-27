 Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs

Appearance modes

Turnstile has various appearance modes. These can be used to have managed widgets which are invisible unless user interaction is needed.

The following examples will use the testing sitekeys to force interaction.

always (default)

Always succeeds
Always fails
Always interactive
 
<h5>Always succeeds</h5>
<div
  class="cf-turnstile"
  data-sitekey="1x00000000000000000000AA"
/>
<h5>Always fails</h5>
<div
  class="cf-turnstile"
  data-sitekey="2x00000000000000000000AB"
/>
<h5>Always interactive</h5>
<div
  class="cf-turnstile"
  data-sitekey="3x00000000000000000000FF"
/>

interaction-only

Always succeeds
Always fails
Always interactive
 
<h5>Always succeeds</h5>
<div
  class="cf-turnstile"
  data-sitekey="1x00000000000000000000AA"
  data-appearance="interaction-only"
/>
<h5>Always fails</h5>
<div
  class="cf-turnstile"
  data-sitekey="2x00000000000000000000AB"
  data-appearance="interaction-only"
/>
<h5>Always interactive</h5>
<div
  class="cf-turnstile"
  data-sitekey="3x00000000000000000000FF"
  data-appearance="interaction-only"
/>