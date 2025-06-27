Turnstile has various appearance modes. These can be used to have managed widgets which are invisible unless user interaction is needed.

The following examples will use the testing sitekeys to force interaction.

always (default)

Always succeeds Always fails Always interactive < h5 > Always succeeds </ h5 > < div class = "cf-turnstile" data-sitekey = "1x00000000000000000000AA" /> < h5 > Always fails </ h5 > < div class = "cf-turnstile" data-sitekey = "2x00000000000000000000AB" /> < h5 > Always interactive </ h5 > < div class = "cf-turnstile" data-sitekey = "3x00000000000000000000FF" />