Create a partial zone using Terraform
A partial zone lets you use Cloudflare for a subdomain while keeping your existing authoritative DNS provider for the parent domain. This guide shows how to automate the setup using the Cloudflare Terraform provider ↗.
- Terraform installed. Refer to Get started.
- Your Cloudflare account ID and a configured provider block. Refer to Initialize Terraform.
Add the zone configuration and apply the change to create the zone:
Then, in a new Terraform plan and apply cycle, upgrade the zone to a Business plan or higher:
Then, again in a new Terraform plan and apply cycle, update your Terraform configuration to add
type = "partial" to the zone:
Terraform places the zone in a Pending state. You must add the necessary DNS records and verify domain ownership before Cloudflare activates it.