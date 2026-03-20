Create a partial zone using Terraform

A partial zone lets you use Cloudflare for a subdomain while keeping your existing authoritative DNS provider for the parent domain. This guide shows how to automate the setup using the Cloudflare Terraform provider ↗.

Warning A partial zone cannot be created in the same Cloudflare account as the parent domain's full zone.

Prerequisites

Terraform installed. Refer to Get started.

Your Cloudflare account ID and a configured provider block. Refer to Initialize Terraform.

Create the zone

Add the zone configuration and apply the change to create the zone:

resource "cloudflare_zone" "subdomain_example_com" { account = { id = var.cloudflare_account_id } name = "subdomain.example.com" }

Then, in a new Terraform plan and apply cycle, upgrade the zone to a Business plan or higher:

resource "cloudflare_zone_subscription" "example_zone_subscription" { zone_id = cloudflare_zone . subdomain_example_com . id frequency = "monthly" rate_plan = { id = "business" currency = "USD" } }

Then, again in a new Terraform plan and apply cycle, update your Terraform configuration to add type = "partial" to the zone:

resource "cloudflare_zone" "subdomain_example_com" { account = { id = var.cloudflare_account_id } name = "subdomain.example.com" type = "partial" }

Terraform places the zone in a Pending state. You must add the necessary DNS records and verify domain ownership before Cloudflare activates it.

Note Refer to the cloudflare_zone docs ↗ in the Terraform provider documentation when you need to reference other zone properties.