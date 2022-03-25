Cloudflare Docs
Terraform
Cloudflare Docs
Terraform
Search icon (depiction of a magnifying glass)
GitHub icon
Visit Terraform on GitHub
Set theme to dark (⇧+D)

Tutorials

Before you begin, make sure Terraform is installed. Each tutorial builds on the previous, so we recommend completing the tutorials in the order shown below.

1 – Initialize Terraform

  • Brief intro
  • Introduction of terraform init, plan, apply, and show.
  • Resources covered: DNS

2 – Track your history

  • Store Cloudflare configuration in source control

3 – Configure HTTPS settings

4 – Set up rate limiting

5 – Improve performance and reliability

6 – Add exceptions with page rules

7 – Revert configuration

  • Review change history
  • Rolling back changes