Tutorials

Before you begin, make sure Terraform is installed. Each tutorial builds on the previous, so we recommend completing the tutorials in the order shown below.

Brief intro

Introduction of terraform init, plan, apply, and show.

Resources covered: DNS

Store Cloudflare configuration in source control

Modify zone settings

Resources covered: zone settings override

Add rate limiting rules

Resource covered: rate limit

Add page rule

Resources covered: page rules

WAF off for specific path: /abuse-report

Forwarding URL (301) from blog to example.com/blog