Tutorials
Before you begin, make sure Terraform is installed. Each tutorial builds on the previous, so we recommend completing the tutorials in the order shown below.
1 – Initialize Terraform
- Brief intro
- Introduction of terraform init, plan, apply, and show.
- Resources covered: DNS
2 – Track your history
- Store Cloudflare configuration in source control
3 – Configure HTTPS settings
- Modify zone settings
- Resources covered: zone settings override
4 – Set up rate limiting
- Add rate limiting rules
- Resource covered: rate limit
5 – Improve performance and reliability
- Add load balancing rules
- Resources covered: load balancer, load balancer pool, load balancer monitor
6 – Add exceptions with page rules
- Add page rule
- Resources covered: page rules
- WAF off for specific path: /abuse-report
- Forwarding URL (301) from blog to example.com/blog
7 – Revert configuration
- Review change history
- Rolling back changes