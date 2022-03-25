Provider customization

Terraform communicates with cloud and edge provider APIs such as Cloudflare through modules known as “providers.” These providers are installed automatically when you run terraform init in a directory that has a .tf file containing a provider. Typically, the only required parameters to the provider are those required to authenticate. In many cases, however, you may want to customize the provider to your needs. Below we examine some of the optional settings External link icon Open external link that can be passed to the Cloudflare Provider.

​​ Adjust the default Cloudflare provider settings

The examples below build on the Cloudflare Terraform tutorial .

The Cloudflare Terraform provider can be customized through the use of configuration parameters, specified either in your .tf configuration files or via environment variables, such as $CLOUDFLARE_RPS . Using environment variables may make sense when running Terraform from a CI/CD system or when the change is temporary and does not need to be persisted in your configuration history.

​​ Increase the frequency of API requests

The api.cloudflare.com endpoint has a default rate limit of 1200 calls per five minute period. (Refer to the rate limiting section under Requests External link icon Open external link for updates). Enterprise customers may request a limit increase by contacting their Customer Success Manager.

Even with an updated rate limit, Terraform will need to stay under this threshold or the Cloudflare API will respond with HTTP 429/Too Many Requests responses. When it does, the Cloudflare Terraform provider will back off before retrying. All of these figures can be customized as shown below.