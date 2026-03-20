Create a subdomain zone using Terraform

A subdomain zone lets you manage a subdomain in a separate Cloudflare zone from the parent domain. This is useful for access control and team management. This guide shows how to automate the setup using the Cloudflare Terraform provider ↗. It is only available for Enterprise accounts

NOTE: subdomain setup is only available for Enterprise accounts

Prerequisites

Terraform installed. Refer to Get started.

Your Cloudflare account ID and a configured provider block. Refer to Initialize Terraform.

Create the zone

Create a cloudflare_zone resource for the subdomain zone. The following example creates a zone for subdomain.example.com :

resource "cloudflare_zone" "subdomain_example_com" { account = { id = var.cloudflare_account_id } name = "subdomain.example.com" type = "full" }

Terraform creates the zone in a Pending state. You must add NS delegation records to the parent zone before Cloudflare activates it.

Note Refer to the cloudflare_zone docs ↗ in the Terraform provider documentation when you need to reference other zone properties.