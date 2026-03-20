Create a subdomain zone using Terraform
A subdomain zone lets you manage a subdomain in a separate Cloudflare zone from the parent domain. This is useful for access control and team management. This guide shows how to automate the setup using the Cloudflare Terraform provider ↗. It is only available for Enterprise accounts
NOTE: subdomain setup is only available for Enterprise accounts
- Terraform installed. Refer to Get started.
- Your Cloudflare account ID and a configured provider block. Refer to Initialize Terraform.
Create a
cloudflare_zone resource for the subdomain zone. The following example creates a zone for
subdomain.example.com:
Terraform creates the zone in a Pending state. You must add NS delegation records to the parent zone before Cloudflare activates it.