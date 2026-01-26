403 Authentication error when creating DNS records
When creating DNS records using Terraform, the API returns the following error:
Error: failed to create DNS record: HTTP status 403: Authentication error (10000)
This is caused by an error in your code syntax, when you are not using index
[0] for the zones. Find an example below and a more detailed thread on GitHub ↗.
Instead of this:
Use this:
