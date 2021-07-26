Skip to content
Cloudflare Docs
Load Balancing
Load Balancing
Load Balancing
Load Balancing actions

Add actions to customize how your load balancer responds to certain HTTP requests.

Each load balancing rule includes one or more actions.

Supported Actions

This table lists the actions available for Load Balancing rules. For a walkthrough, see Create Load Balancing rules.

ActionOptionsDescription
Fixed responseN/ARespond to the request with an HTTP status code and an optional message.
OverrideSession affinitySet the session affinity for the request. You can customize cookie behavior and session time-to-live (TTL).
OverrideLoad balancer TTLCustomize the load balancer session time-to-live (TTL).
OverrideSteering policyUpdate the steering policy associated with your load balancer.
OverrideFallback poolUpdate the fallback pools associated with your load balancer.
OverrideOrigin poolsUpdate the origin pools associated with your load balancer.
OverrideRegion poolsUpdate the region pools associated with your load balancer.
OverrideTerminatesStop processing Load Balancing rules and apply the current load balancing logic to the request.