Release notes

​​ 30 September 2021 — Deprecation of Load Balancing nodes

After 30 September 2021, we will make the following changes to the Load Balancing GraphQL schema:

Deprecate nodes: loadBalancingRequestsGroups will be deprecated for loadBalancingRequestsAdaptiveGroups loadBalancingRequests will be deprecated for loadBalancingRequestsAdaptive

Deprecate the date field (replace it with the existing datetime field)

field (replace it with the existing field) Add the sampleInterval field