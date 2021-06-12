Release notes
30 September 2021 — Deprecation of Load Balancing nodes
After 30 September 2021, we will make the following changes to the Load Balancing GraphQL schema:
- Deprecate nodes:
loadBalancingRequestsGroupswill be deprecated for
loadBalancingRequestsAdaptiveGroups
loadBalancingRequestswill be deprecated for
loadBalancingRequestsAdaptive
- Deprecate the
datefield (replace it with the existing
datetimefield)
- Add the
sampleIntervalfield
Example query using new fields
The following example:
- Replaces
loadBalancingRequestsGroupswith
loadBalancingRequestsAdaptiveGroups
- Replaces
datewith
datetime
- Uses the new
sampleIntervalfield
query { viewer { zones(filter: { zoneTag: "your Zone ID" }) { loadBalancingRequestsAdaptiveGroups( filter: { datetime_gt: "2021-06-12T04:00:00Z", datetime_lt: "2021-06-13T06:00:00Z" } ) { dimensions { datetime coloCode ... } avg { sampleInterval } } } }}