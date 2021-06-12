Skip to content
Release notes

30 September 2021 — Deprecation of Load Balancing nodes

After 30 September 2021, we will make the following changes to the Load Balancing GraphQL schema:

  • Deprecate nodes:
    • loadBalancingRequestsGroups will be deprecated for loadBalancingRequestsAdaptiveGroups
    • loadBalancingRequests will be deprecated for loadBalancingRequestsAdaptive
  • Deprecate the date field (replace it with the existing datetime field)
  • Add the sampleInterval field
Example query using new fields

The following example:

  • Replaces loadBalancingRequestsGroups with loadBalancingRequestsAdaptiveGroups
  • Replaces date with datetime
  • Uses the new sampleInterval field
query {  viewer {    zones(filter: { zoneTag: "your Zone ID" }) {      loadBalancingRequestsAdaptiveGroups(        filter: {          datetime_gt: "2021-06-12T04:00:00Z",          datetime_lt: "2021-06-13T06:00:00Z"        }      ) {        dimensions {          datetime          coloCode          ...        }        avg {          sampleInterval        }      }    }  }}