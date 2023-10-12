Set up private IPs with Cloudflare Tunnel

Consider the following steps to learn how to configure Cloudflare local traffic management (LTM) solution, using Cloudflare Tunnel as the off-ramp to securely connect to your private/internal services.

​​ 1. Configure a Cloudflare tunnel with an assigned virtual network

The specific configuration steps can vary depending on your infrastructure and services you are looking to connect. If you are not familiar with Cloudflare Tunnel, the pages linked on each step provide more guidance.

Create a tunnel . Deploy the tunnel to connect to the data center hosting the origin servers. Create a virtual network and assign it to the tunnel you configured in the previous steps.

Dashboard

CLI To create a virtual network: Within the Zero Trust dashboard External link icon Open external link , go to Settings > WARP Client and find the Virtual networks setting. Select Add new or Manage > Create virtual network to create virtual networks. Define your virtual network name and select Save. To assign the virtual network to the tunnel: Go to Access > Tunnels. Select the tunnel you created in the previous steps and select Configure. Under Private Network, select Add a private network. Specify an IP range under CIDR and select the virtual network under Additional settings. Select Save private network. To create a virtual network:

$ cloudflared tunnel vnet add <VNET_NAME> To assign the virtual network to the tunnel:

$ cloudflared tunnel route ip add --vnet <VNET_NAME> <IP_RANGE> <TUNNEL_NAME>

​​ 2. Configure Cloudflare Load Balancing

Once you have Cloudflare tunnels with associated virtual networks (VNets) configured, the VNets can be specified for each origin when you create or edit a pool. This will enable Cloudflare load balancers to use the correct tunnel and securely reach the private IP origins.

Create the Load Balancing monitor according to your needs. Create the origin pool specifying your private origin IP addresses and corresponding virtual networks.

Currently, Cloudflare does not support entering the same origin IP addresses more than once, even when using different virtual networks.

All origins with private IPs must have virtual_network_id specified.