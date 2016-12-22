Best practices for Cloudflare Load Balancing

​ Planned maintenance

When making changes to your applications or adding assets, you may want to roll out those changes one origin at a time to ensure they work properly. However, as the load balancer continues to direct traffic among multiple origins, both versions of your app are served and the user has an inconsistent experience.

To avoid an inconsistent user experience when rolling out application changes, you can temporarily configure load balancing not to direct traffic to each origin as you upgrade them.

​ Using the Load Balancing dashboard to temporarily ignore an origin server

To temporarily ignore an origin server:

Update the associated monitor so that your origin will fail health checks, which will route traffic away from that origin. This might include setting: The Response Code to an HTTP status code you know your server does not return

to an HTTP status code you know your server does not return An incorrect value for Response Body, such as a specific text string Confirm the origin server is not receiving traffic. Load Balancing will issue a notification email that the origin is down. Upgrade the origin and test that the change is working as you intended. Re-enable load balancing for the upgraded origin server by restoring the values you modified in Step 1 to those expected for a healthy origin. Repeat these steps for the other origins across which you are balancing application traffic.

​ Using the Cloudflare API to temporarily set origin status to disabled

Automate this process with the Load Balancing Cloudflare API External link icon Open external link by setting the status of an origin server to disabled .

To temporarily set origin status to disabled, use the Update Load Balancer command to set the enabled property for that origin object to false , as in the example below:

{ "description" : "Production Datacenter #1 - US West " , "created_on" : "2016-12-22T16:16:16.206253Z" , "modified_on" : "2017-01-14T00:11:23.656655Z" , "id" : "916167df7265e0ab2284400cee32282f" , "enabled" : true , "minimum_origins" : 1 , "monitor" : null , "name" : "Production Datacenter 1" , "notification_email" : "you@example.com" , "origins" : [ { "name" : "server-1" , "address" : "0.0.1.1" , "enabled" : false } , { "name" : "server-2" , "address" : "0.0.2.2" , "enabled" : true } ] }

​ Load balancing containerized application deployments

Cloudflare’s Load Balancer distributes global traffic intelligently across Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) and Amazon Web Services EC2 (AWS). Cloudflare’s native Kubernetes support provides a multi-cloud deployment that is transparent to end users.

Before you begin, be sure you have the following:

Access to Google Cloud Platform (GCP)

Access to AWS

Docker image

A domain on Cloudflare (on the Free, Pro, or Business plan) with a Load Balancing subscription, configurable in the Traffic app

​ Deploying a containerized web application on Google Kubernetes Engine

We will be using Google Cloud Shell External link icon Open external link interface, which comes preinstalled with the gcloud console, docker, and kubectl command-line tools used below. If you use Cloud Shell, you don’t need to install these command-line tools on your workstation.

​ Getting started

Go to the Kubernetes Engine External link icon Open external link. Click the Activate Google Cloud Shell button at the top of the console window. A Cloud Shell session with a command prompt will open in a new frame at the bottom of the console.

Set default configuration values by running the following commands:

gcloud config set project PROJECT_ID

gcloud config set compute/zone us-west1-a

​ Deploying a web application