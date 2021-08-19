Create rules for Cloudflare load balancers
Overview
Create and manage Load Balancing rules in the Custom Rules page, which is part of the Create/Edit Load Balancer workflow in the Traffic app.
Before you begin
- Understand whether Cloudflare proxies your traffic: Depending on the nature of your traffic, you may have access to more or less fields for your load balancing rules. For more details, see Supported fields and expressions.
Workflow
1. Create a new Load Balancing rule
Log in to your Cloudflare Account and select a domain.
Select Traffic > Load Balancing.
Edit an existing load balancer or create a new load balancer.
From the Load Balancer workflow, select Custom Rules.
Select Create Custom Rule.
2. Build a Load Balancing expression
This example routes certain content requests from our webserver to a different origin pool.When incoming requests match:
|Field
|Operator
|Value
|URI Path
|contains
/content
|URI Query String
|contains
webserver
|Action
|Options
|Value
|Overrides
|Origin pools
Server1
In the Field drop-down list, choose an HTTP property. For more details, see Supported fields.
In the Operator drop-down list, choose an operator. For more details, see Operators.
Enter the value to match. When the field is an ordered list, Value is a drop-down list. Otherwise, Value is a text input.
[Optional] To create a compound expression using logical operators, select And or Or.
For an action, choose Respond with fixed response or Override and enter additional details. For a full list of actions, see Actions.
[Optional] Select Add another override.
3. Save a Load Balancing rule and configuration
After you create your rule, select Save and Deploy or Save as Draft.
Select Next and review your changes.
Select Save.