Load Balancing actions
Add
actions to customize how your load balancer responds to certain HTTP requests.
Each load balancing rule includes one or more actions.
Supported Actions
This table lists the actions available for Load Balancing rules. For a walkthrough, see Create Load Balancing rules.
|Action
|Options
|Description
|Fixed response
|N/A
|Respond to the request with an HTTP status code and an optional message.
|Override
|Session affinity
|Set the session affinity for the request. You can customize cookie behavior and session time-to-live (TTL).
|Override
|Load balancer TTL
|Customize the load balancer session time-to-live (TTL).
|Override
|Steering policy
|Update the steering policy associated with your load balancer.
|Override
|Fallback pool
|Update the fallback pools associated with your load balancer.
|Override
|Origin pools
|Update the origin pools associated with your load balancer.
|Override
|Region pools
|Update the region pools associated with your load balancer.
|Override
|Terminates
|Stop processing Load Balancing rules and apply the current load balancing logic to the request.