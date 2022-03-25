Deploy containerized applications

Cloudflare’s Load Balancer distributes global traffic intelligently across Google Kubernetes Engine (GKE) and Amazon Web Services EC2 (AWS). Cloudflare’s native Kubernetes support provides a multi-cloud deployment that is transparent to end users.

Before you begin, be sure you have the following:

Access to Google Cloud Platform (GCP)

Access to AWS

Docker image

A domain on Cloudflare (on the Free, Pro, or Business plan) with a Load Balancing subscription, configurable in Traffic on the dashboard

​​ Deploying a containerized web application on Google Kubernetes Engine

You will be using Google Cloud Shell External link icon Open external link interface, which comes preinstalled with the gcloud console, docker, and kubectl command-line tools used below. If you use Cloud Shell, you do not need to install these command-line tools on your workstation.

​​ Getting started

Go to the Kubernetes Engine External link icon Open external link . Click the Activate Google Cloud Shell button at the top of the console window. A Cloud Shell session with a command prompt will open in a new frame at the bottom of the console.

Set default configuration values by running the following commands:

gcloud config set project PROJECT_ID

gcloud config set compute/zone us-west1-a

​​ Deploying a web application